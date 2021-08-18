Cancel
Detroit, MI

Henry Ford Prepares For Third Shot As Hospital Sees Spike In COVID-19 Cases

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 5 days ago
(CBS DETROIT) – The Henry Ford Health System plans to roll out the booster shot at its locations.

Officials say they’re also noticing the COVID-19 surge brought on by the Delta variant, with positivity rates now at 9.4 %, up nearly 6% from last month.

In addition to this, Henry Ford officials say that they are currently working on a process for immunocompromised individuals to schedule appointments for a third dose.

If individuals want to receive their third dose sooner, they are directing them to Walgreens, CVS, Kroger, Meijer, and the TCF Center for Detroit residents.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

