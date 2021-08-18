Henry Ford Prepares For Third Shot As Hospital Sees Spike In COVID-19 Cases

(CBS DETROIT) – The Henry Ford Health System plans to roll out the booster shot at its locations.

Officials say they’re also noticing the COVID-19 surge brought on by the Delta variant, with positivity rates now at 9.4 %, up nearly 6% from last month.

In addition to this, Henry Ford officials say that they are currently working on a process for immunocompromised individuals to schedule appointments for a third dose.

If individuals want to receive their third dose sooner, they are directing them to Walgreens, CVS, Kroger, Meijer, and the TCF Center for Detroit residents.

For more information, visit here.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.