With Jimmy Kimmel off for the summer, Maren Morris guest-hosted his namesake Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, ably stepping into the late-night comedian’s shoes — and even bantering with the show’s de facto sidekick and parking-lot attendant Guillermo. Morris delivered a monologue that touched on everything from her time in Los Angeles and her hit “The Bones” to giving birth to a son. “I don’t care how much you cry, I will not be breast-feeding any of you,” she joked. “Got it, Guillermo?” The country singer also worked in a bit about the Covid-19 vaccines. “It’s important to get your vaccine,”...