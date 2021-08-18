Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Why This $3 Energy Stock Soared Today

By Neha Chamaria
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

Key Points

  • Orbital Energy Group's revenue is soaring but it's still far from profitability.
  • Management projects better times ahead as the solar industry recovers and investment in 5G technology picks up.
  • B. Riley believes a lead in solar will take Orbital Energy far.

What happened

Shares of Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) are soaring Wednesday, trading up 11% as of 2 p.m. EDT. Funnily enough, an analyst reduced its price target on the energy services stock this morning, but investors seem to have found something to like nonetheless.

So what

All eyes were on Orbital Energy's second-quarter earnings release as investors hoped the company will provide some guidance about its path to profitability, especially after it won a big contract in July. Orbital Energy operates a group of subsidiaries, including:

  • Orbital Power Services
  • Orbital Solar Services
  • Orbital Telecom Services, and
  • Orbital Gas Systems.

The first three combined accounted for 70% of the company's revenue in Q2. As expected, total revenue increased 110% year over year to $16.3 million in Q2, thanks to contribution from private telecommunications services company Gibson Technical Services, which was acquired in April. More notably, Orbital Energy's backlog value rose to $294.9 million. For perspective, the company ended 2020 with a backlog value of only $40.4 million.

What wasn't expected, though, was a wider loss despite a growing top line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yXsAb_0bVaInW800
Image source: Getty Images.

Orbital Energy's operating loss shot up to $18.3 million from $7.2 million in the year-ago quarter for two reasons: a sharp dip in revenue from Orbital Solar Services, and significantly higher expenses incurred on equipment purchases and hiring for Orbital Power Services.

To be fair, lower revenue from the company's solar subsidiary is broadly in line with what most solar companies are facing. The solar industry is facing a crunch in supply of critical material, including steel, aluminum, polysilicon, and semiconductor chips. With prices of raw material like steel and aluminum also touching multi-year highs, solar companies have had to postpone projects and delay deliveries in recent months. That was bound to hit Orbital Solar Services, which provides engineering, procurement, and construction services to the solar industry.

Earlier in the year, B. Riley Securities upgraded its rating on Orbital Energy stock to buy with a price target of $12 a share, as it believed Orbital Solar Services was emerging as a "market leader in solar farm construction." B. Riley's views have softened since, and this morning, it reduced its target price to $6 per share while retaining a buy rating.

Now what

Orbital Energy shares were trading below $3 a share this morning, which means B. Riley still expects the stock to double. That, coupled with management's expectations of stronger revenue growth in the second half of 2021 even as spending on energy and telecommunications infrastructure is about to take off under the Biden administration, drove the stock higher today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis -- even one of our own -- helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
120K+
Followers
57K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Infrastructure#Orbital Energy Group#Oeg#Orbital Energy#Orbital Gas Systems#Gibson Technical Services#Orbital Solar Services#B Riley Securities#Motley Fool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

This mix of growth and value stocks has the tools to make shareholders richer over the long run. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the benchmark S&P 500 has been virtually unstoppable. The market's widely followed index has doubled from its bear-market bottom, and has now gone more than nine months without even a 5% retracement.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Are Best Buys Now

The rollout of the 5G network is a surefire catalyst for growth for one chipmaker. A financial services technology leader could ride crypto to new heights. A tech industry stalwart has a bright future in the cloud. Over the past five years, the Nasdaq 100 has outperformed the S&P 500...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

American Software had a blowout quarter last time out, but it has given back nearly all of those gains. It reports again this week. Carnival's recovery is losing momentum as COVID-19 outbreaks and now a related fatality slowing the recovery process. Robinhood failed to live to up to hype in...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Two renewable energy stocks have fallen significantly this year but continue to have tremendous long-term growth prospects. An ancillary cannabis stock has declined due to several issues that should only be temporary. Some investors like to buy dividend stocks on big pullbacks to lock in higher dividend yields. An even...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

Warren Buffett became Berkshire Hathaway's CEO all the way back in 1965, a time when the company was valued at roughly $19 per share. The Oracle of Omaha steered the investment conglomerate to legendary success after taking over as its chief executive officer. Today, Berkshire's class A shares trade at roughly $429,700 per share, and the company's returns across Buffett's tenure are even more impressive if you take dividend payments into account.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

19 High Dividend Stocks With 5%+ Yields

Investing for income is a difficult task right now. The Federal Reserve has kept interest rates at zero since the coronavirus pandemic, leading to lower yields across fixed income. Stocks aren’t much better, as record-high share prices has reduced the average dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index to just 1.3%.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

With the 30-year Treasury paying 1.9%, income investors are clamoring for yield. Investors are looking to high-yield, dividend-paying stocks to outpace inflation. These two stocks are hiking dividends soon. It's a tough environment for income investors -- perhaps the worst ever. The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Five-Year Compounded Value of Independence Realty Trust Holdings

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Callon Petroleum

Within the last quarter, Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Callon Petroleum. The company has an average price target of $47.11 with a high of $54.00 and a low of $38.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Five-Year Compounded Value of Equity Lifestyle Props Holdings

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

9 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) stock increased by 15.07% to $3.13 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 59.1K shares is 36.37% of Independence Contract's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $22.6 million. Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) shares rose...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

5 Top Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) by 2035

This mix of small- and large-cap stocks can turn a healthy initial investment into a life-altering amount of money. Time and again, Wall Street has demonstrated that it handsomely rewards patient investors. Despite the benchmark S&P 500 losing 34% of its value in a mere 33 calendar days during the first quarter of 2020, the index took less than 17 months to double in value following its bear-market bottom. In other words, buying great companies and allowing your investment thesis to play out over time continues to be a successful wealth-building strategy.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Is My Favorite Energy Stock Right Now

The company has an excellent track record of growing cash flow and dividends. It's in an even better position to generate strong returns in the future. I have several energy stocks in my portfolio. My favorite is Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEP)(NYSE:BEPC). It has done an excellent job creating value for shareholders like me over the years by steadily growing its cash flow per share and dividend.
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Cheap Stocks for Contrarian Investors to Buy Now

Commodity stocks are witnessing a meaningful pullback that has contrarian investors excited. Let’s take a look at two Canadian stocks that appear undervalued right now and could deliver huge gains in the coming months. Crescent Point Energy Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG)(NYSE:CPG) trades near $3.75 at the time of writing. That’s...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$440.61 Million in Sales Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to report $440.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $437.00 million and the highest is $444.36 million. Lumentum posted sales of $452.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here Are 2 Overlooked Dividend Stocks

Increased costs have Wall Street as negative as it's ever been on this industry leader. This company, once considered a joke, is filling shareholders' pockets. The stock market can be entertaining. It can also make you money. Those two things don't always intersect. And many investors ignore profits and dividends in favor of the latest technology or compelling story from a charismatic CEO.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Expectations for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APVO)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.79) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.29). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($7.14) EPS.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

This High-Yield Dividend Stock's Latest Deal Launches a New Growth Phase

After a tough battle, Brookfield Infrastructure emerged victorious. The Inter Pipeline will provide an immediate income boost. The addition will also bolster its near-term growth prospects. Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIP)(NYSE:BIPC) has a long history of steadily expanding its operations. The company has grown its funds from operations (FFO) per share at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy