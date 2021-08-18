Franklin Co. Undersheriff Denton to continue serving until 2023. Does not intend to seek election.
The Franklin County undersheriff will continue his duties amid the former sheriff's incarceration but said he does not intend to run for election in 2022. The Franklin County Quorum Court appointed Ricky Denton to serve as undersheriff and to uphold the responsibilities of the department in July 2020 following then-Sheriff Anthony Boen's charges of unreasonable force in U.S. District Court.www.swtimes.com
