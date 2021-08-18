Staycations might be less paperwork but nothing beats the sun
The Hollywood couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher might have set a new trend when they recently admitted they never bathe their children, but when I ran out of sensitive kids’ bath soap for Lola and Liberty on holiday in Portugal, I was floored. I’m more Dwayne Johnson – who showers three times a day – with them. I couldn’t use the hotel’s miniature perfumed body wash, which smells like an out-of-date splash-on Brut men’s aftershave. What could I do?www.independent.co.uk
Comments / 0