Ardmore, PA

Ardmore Native Starts New Sports Venture Validated by Kobe Bryant

 5 days ago

Image via Overtime Elite.

Overtime Elite, the new high school venture started by Dan Porter, got one of its first positive appraisals from NBA legend Kobe Bryant, writes Mike Jensen for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Porter met with the late Lower Merion High School star in January last year to talk with him about potentially investing in his new venture.

But he was surprised when he realized just how much research Bryant had done on him, including knowing he was from Ardmore.

“He was more prepared for me than, like, 90 percent of the investors ever,” recalled Porter.

During the meeting, Porter presented his idea of a league that guaranteed $100,000 a year for worthy high school players who agree to give up their high school and college eligibility.

When the meeting finished, Bryant said he loved the idea and they should discuss it further.

Sadly, he died four days later in a tragic helicopter crash.

Today, Overtime Elite is preparing to officially launch in September with two local co-founders, Porter, who graduated from Friends Central, and Zack Weiner from Penn.

The venture is already gaining attention and is now hoping to draw in a younger audience.

Read more about Overtime Elite in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

#Nba#Ardmore Native Starts#Overtime Elite#Nba#Thephiladelphia Inquirer#Friends Central#Penn
