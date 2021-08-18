Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

City of Philadelphia considers appeal of judge's decision to let Columbus statue stay

WHYY
WHYY
 5 days ago
A judge blocked the removal of a Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia’s Marconi Plaza that became a flashpoint during protests last year –– but the decision has less to do with an underlying cultural battle around the monument and more with city protocols. After a bronze edifice of former...

Philadelphia, PA Posted by WHYY
WHYY

Regional Roundup – 8/23/21

After the January 6th insurrection, ETHAN DEMME wrote a letter denouncing the Republican Party and exiting for good. Now he’s the Pennsylvania Chair of a new party called the Serve America Movement, and joins us to discuss his strategy to oust establishment politicians on both sides of the aisle. We also talk Eagles preseason, Phillies predictions and more with The Philadelphia Inquirer sports reporter MARCUS HAYES. But first, numerous New Jersey towns are deciding how to handle the sale and regulation of legal marijuana, with some opting out of participating altogether. Asbury Park Pressweed reporter MIKE DAVIS joins us to talk about a critical deadline and the new rules designed to get the industry up and running.
Immigration Posted by WHYY
WHYY

Murphy signs law that bans contracts with ICE for detention of immigrants

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight. Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation on Friday immediately banning all state and local governments from renewing existing contracts or entering into new contracts with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to house immigration detainees. The law extends to private facilities but does not terminate any current contracts.
Delaware County, PA Posted by WHYY
WHYY

No education experience: Chester Upland residents baffled by judge’s choice for new school district receiver

The roller coaster ride that is the Chester Upland School District has twisted unexpectedly once again, throwing some parents and teachers into shock. Over the objections of the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Delaware County Court Judge Barry Dozor has selected Nafis Nichols – the City of Chester’s chief financial officer, with no background in education — to be the school district’s new interim receiver, effective Sept. 1.
Philadelphia, PA Posted by WHYY
WHYY

Reimagining Philadelphia’s major roadways

Pedestrian and cyclist traffic on major city roadways exploded since the beginning of the pandemic, with many antsy Philadelphia residents flocking to areas like Ben Franklin Parkway and Martin Luther King Drive for recreation and now, more environmentally friendly commuting. With a portion of the MLK route opening again after being off-limits to vehicles since March 2020, alternative transportation activists see an opportunity to lobby the city for more inclusive and safer roadways. Philadelphia Bicycle Coalition’s RANDY LOBASSO says his team dreamed up a compromise, allowing room for car lanes and non-carbon travel, but it hasn’t gained traction with city planners. On the Parkway, architecture critic INGA SAFFRON has covered redesign plans several times in the last three decades, but has yet to see a dramatic transformation. They join us alongside MIKE CARROLL, Deputy Director ofthe Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, & Sustainability, to discuss how the city must adapt to the future of road sharing.
Philadelphia, PA Posted by WHYY
WHYY

Philly schools to vote on vaccine mandate next week

The School District of Philadelphia school board will hold a vote next week on whether or not to mandate all staff members be vaccinated against COVID-19 before the school year, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. On Aug. 31, 120,000 district students are set to fully return to in-person learning. If the...
Berks County, PA Posted by WHYY
WHYY

Berks County to detain asylum-seeking immigrant women for feds

This story originally appeared on WITF. The Berks County Residential Center, which once held detained families for federal immigration authorities, now will house only female asylum seekers. Berks County Commissioners voted Thursday to change the county’s long-standing contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Commissioners Michael Rivera and Chair Christian...
Pennsylvania State Posted by WHYY
WHYY

Ending gerrymandering: the redistricting fight in Pa.

The fight over redistricting is heating up in Pennsylvania with the release of the U.S. Census data. Pennsylvania, with 13 million people, will lose one of its 18 congressional seats. The Keystone State is notorious for some convolutedly-drawn congressional and legislative districts and there’s been a concerted effort in recent years to end partisan gerrymandering. This year the Republican-controlled General Assembly has pledged more transparency in drawing district lines, including hearings and websites open to the public. But will these steps lead to fairer and more representative maps? This hour, we talk about the redistricting process and what’s at stake. We’ll also talk about prison gerrymandering. Our guests are Fair Districts PA. chair CAROL KUNIHOLM, Republican State Representative WENDI THOMAS and Democratic State Representative JOANNA MCCLINTON, who serves on the Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission.

