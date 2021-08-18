Cancel
Facebook Says It Wants a 'Fair Shot' In the Crypto Payments Sphere

Facebook's mission is to "bring the world closer together." Increasingly, that's about not just connecting friends and family to share messages, but also serving as a platform for people's financial lives. Some $100 billion in payments have been enabled by Facebook over the past year, said David Marcus, who runs the company's financial services unit. But that's just the start of the social network's ambitions in the finance industry, Mr. Marcus writes in a new memo about the country's "broken" payments system, reported in the DealBook newsletter.

InternetPosted by
MarketRealist

Facebook Gets Ready for Metaverse With Digital Crypto Wallet Novi

After rebranding itself from a social media platform to a Metaverse, Facebook is joining the digital revolution and building a digital wallet and payment system. Novi on Facebook is a digital custodial wallet that Facebook will use with Diem—a blockchain payment-based network. After facing roadblocks because of regulatory and privacy concerns in the past, many people wonder if Novi will be safe and secure on Facebook.
TechnologyMic

Facebook introduces VR workplaces, a thing no one wanted

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to surge due to the Delta variant, workplaces across the country are debating whether or not it's safe to bring their employees back into the office. Well, Facebook has a solution: Give Facebook a ton of money and make your office a virtual one. On Thursday, the company announced Horizon Workrooms, a virtual office that lets workers don a virtual reality headset and remotely collaborate with coworkers.
MarketsPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

AMC will accept bitcoin as payment, report says

Movie theater giant AMC announced this week that bitcoin soon will be accepted as online payment for all U.S. locations, according to a report by CNBC. AMC will have IT systems in place to be able to accept bitcoin by the end of 2021 for ticket sales and concessions, the report said.
Technologymorningbrew.com

Facebook released a VR meetings app. Who wants it?

Yesterday, Facebook announced a new virtual reality conference room app for its Oculus Quest 2 headset. A beta version of the immersive work meetings app, named Horizon Workrooms, is now available for anyone who has the VR headset. “We shouldn't really have to physically be together to feel present or...
InternetSilicon Valley

Facebook says it has removed misinformation ‘superspreaders’

Facebook Inc said it removed over three dozen pages spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, after the White House called on social media firms to tighten controls on pandemic-related facts shared on their platforms. Companies like YouTube, Twitter and Google have come under fire from the Biden administration for the alarming...
Public Healthcryptopolitan.com

Beware! Scammers selling fake COVID-19 health pass for payments in crypto

Scammers sell fake COVID-19 health pass for crypto payments. Scammers are also selling fake COVID-19 vaccine certificates on DarkNet. Police in Italy have busted several illegal fraudsters who sold fake COVID-19 health passes on Telegram channels for payment in cryptocurrencies. A total of 32 Telegram groups were said to have...
Businessbitcoinist.com

This U.S Lender Is Working On Accepting Crypto For Mortgage Payments

Michigan-based United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) said it plans to accept crypto for payments before 2021 ends. This would make it the first major U.S mortgage lender to offer this service. The crypto industry has arguably struggled to find its feet as far as mainstream use cases are concerned. That by...
Personal Financethepaypers.com

Epazz to allow crypto payments on ZenaPay wallet

ZenaPay, a US-based payment system, has partnered with cryptocurrency mobile apps provider Epazz to allow consumers a way to buy items online or in stores using Bitcoin. Epazz has announced ZenaPay allows users to make payments using crypto currencies for everyday transactions, improving exchange fees while supporting both virtual and physical credit and debit cards. The next release will open up access to unbanked consumers. The technology will be developed into an alternative to checking accounts.
Economywtaq.com

PayPal launches crypto buying and selling in the UK

LONDON (Reuters) – PayPal Holdings Inc will allow customers in the UK to buy, sell and hold bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies starting this week, the company said on Monday. The roll-out, which marks the first international expansion of PayPal’s cryptocurrencies services outside of the United States, could inspire further mainstream...
MarketsTelegraph

How to buy cryptocurrency with PayPal - and the mistakes to avoid

Cryptocurrency is a kind of digital money that is designed to be secure and, in many cases, anonymous. It can be bought and sold using the hundreds of online exchanges that are available to investors. The market will welcome a new competitor this week when online payments giant PayPal launches...
Economyinvesting.com

PayPal Expands Crypto Services To The U.K.

The U.K. is the latest country to gain access to PayPal's (NASDAQ:PYPL) crypto offering. PayPal is launching a crypto service that will enable U.K. customers to trade cryptocurrencies. The U.K. roll-out marks PayPal’s first international expansion of the crypto offering outside the U.S. The service will support Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin,...
Personal FinanceBBC

Bitcoin comes to UK PayPal - but not for payments

PayPal customers in the UK will now be able to use the platform to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrency, with investments starting at £1. But PayPal payments can still not be made in Bitcoin, for example, directly. Instead, the cryptocurrency will have to be sold for traditional currency and its...
Technologythehighlandsun.com

Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Censures Facebook And Twitter’s Crypto Plans

Vitalik Buterin, creator of Ethereum commented through Bloomberg on Square and Facebook’s blockchain efforts. Recall that Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter and Square, revealed his plans for a DeFi platform based on Bitcoin in July. He said the platform would be a competitor to Ethereum. Reacting to Dorsey’s announcement, Buterin...
Economymorningbrew.com

Governments want in on crypto, too

Digital yuan, e-Naira, the Sand Dollar, and more—here's how governments are exploring digital currencies. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey may think bitcoin will unite the planet, but the governments of the world are less sure. In fact, rather than pinning their hopes on pure cryptocurrencies like bitcoin or ether, many are...
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

Crypto-Fiat Platform Zipmex, Visa Team On Asia-Pacific Payments

Zipmex, a trading platform for crypto-fiats, has teamed with Visa in what Zipmex said is a bid to make its services to allow the spending of cryptocurrency more convenient, according to published reports. The arrangement will let users of the ZipSend service spend their cryptocurrency via Visa — and what...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

ALFAcoins: New Crypto-Payments System And Highly Secure Personal Wallet

ALFAcoins is a modern, secure, and multifunctional payment system for cryptocurrencies. Available since 2013, now it’s launching a new version with an upgraded payment system a personal wallet. By using them, merchants worldwide can accept and send cryptocurrency payments in an easier, faster, and cheaper way. The advantages of accepting...
EconomyCoinDesk

USDC Builder Circle Says It Wants to Become a National Crypto Bank

The plans would take Circle well beyond the OCC banking charter already conditionally issued to several firms. “We are embarking on this journey alongside the efforts of the top U.S. financial regulators, who through the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets are seeking to better manage the risks and opportunities posed by large-scale private-sector dollar digital currencies,” Circle said in a blog post.

