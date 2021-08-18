Hayao Miyazaki Had to Come Out of Retirement 'In Order to Live,' His Son Says
Some prominent figures retire surprisingly early. Others never retire at all. And then there are those who announce their retirement, spend some time in a seemingly permanent retreat from their careers, and then decide retirement really isn’t for them (for now, at least). This latter category includes the likes of Michael Jordan, Jay-Z, Barbra Streisand, Steven Soderbergh, and countless other elites in all spheres of influence.www.mentalfloss.com
Comments / 0