The 2021 football season gets started today with the second annual Battle at the Ford featuring all three local high schools in action. The event at Nation Ford High starts at 5 p.m. and will culminate with Nation Ford playing at 8 p.m. Tickets for the event are $7 and can be purchased through the GoFan app. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid to low 90s at kick-off at 5 p.m. and then drop to about the mid-80s for the last contest at 8 p.m.