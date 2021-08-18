Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

WATCH: City of El Paso briefing on mask rule, court order vs. Abbott

By Jim Parker
Posted by 
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C4BvF_0bVaF0IR00

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Department of Public Health and the City Attorney’s Office held a media briefing Wednesday afternoon on the local face mask mandate as well as a court-issued restraining order that blocks Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's prohibition of the El Paso order. (You can watch it in the video player above.)

El Paso Public Health Authority Hector Ocaranza implemented a mask requirement for indoor establishments, including schools, that took effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

During an emergency El Paso City Council meeting earlier this week , council members approved a city legal challenge to Abbott’s executive order that banned local governments from imposing mask rules.

Late Tuesday night, a judge agreed with the city's position, ruling that Ocaranza has the authority to protect the El Paso community despite Abbott’s fight against local restrictions.

In issuing a temporary restraining order against the governor, the judge also found that Abbott had "exceeded his authority."

So far, there's been no response from the state of Texas to the court decision.

"We haven't received any official communication from either the state attorney general's office or governor's office," City Attorney Karla Neiman told reporters during the briefing. The judge scheduled an injunction hearing for later this month.

Anyone over age 2 must don a face covering while indoors under Ocaranza's order; violations are a Class C misdemeanor, which carries a maximum fine of $500.

The El Paso mask mandate does include a number of exceptions. For example, it doesn’t apply to people exercising in indoor gyms or attending religious services . You can read the complete mandate below.

The post WATCH: City of El Paso briefing on mask rule, court order vs. Abbott appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
El Paso, TX
Government
City
Abbott, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Court Order#Restraining Order#El Paso City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Face Mask
News Break
Politics
Related
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Breakthrough virus cases in El Paso near 200 for 2nd week in a row; 13 total deaths

EL PASO, Texas -- A fully-vaccinated person was among nine El Pasoans who died from Covid-19 over the past week, and there were nearly 200 new "breakthrough" cases involving those who were vaccinated, health department officials reported Monday. All of the latest fatality victims had underlying health conditions and ranged in age from their 40s The post Breakthrough virus cases in El Paso near 200 for 2nd week in a row; 13 total deaths appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Groundbreaking set for new luxury apartments in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Far east El Paso will soon have new luxury apartments. Furman Malooly Development, a recently formed partnership, is scheduled to break ground on Desert Commons on Sept. 1.The apartment complex will be located at 2801 Zaragoza. Desert commons will be the latest luxury multi-family development in El Paso. It's part of The post Groundbreaking set for new luxury apartments in far east El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Fort Bliss, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Over 650 Afghan refugees currently housed at Ft. Bliss

EL PASO, Texas -- Over 650 evacuees from Afghanistan are currently being housed at Fort Bliss and officials have indicated more are expected to arrive this week. El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar said Monday that more than 650 Afghan refugees had arrived at the military installation as of Saturday. Fort Bliss officials on Sunday had The post Over 650 Afghan refugees currently housed at Ft. Bliss appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso vet clinics struggle to provide pet care amid high demand, staff shortages

EL PASO, Texas -- As demand for veterinary services increase and staffing decreases, it spells trouble for pet clinics throughout the city. “The demand for veterinary services are unprecedented, not only in my clinic, not only in El Paso, not in the state of Texas but nationwide. So it's been higher than it has ever The post El Paso vet clinics struggle to provide pet care amid high demand, staff shortages appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Pair of overnight El Paso shootings with 1 dead on east side

EL PASO, Texas -- Gunshots rang out on both the east and west sides of El Paso early Sunday morning in a pair of shootings, at least one of which turned deadly. The east side shooting happened about 2:15 a.m. in the 12000 block of Wendy Reed, near Kari Anne and Paul Lucy. Police confirmed The post Pair of overnight El Paso shootings with 1 dead on east side appeared first on KVIA.
Fort Bliss, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Jobs available to help Afghans housed at Ft. Bliss

FORT BLISS, Texas -- As Afghan refugees begin to arrive at Fort Bliss, both paid jobs and unpaid volunteer positions have begun to open up.  In a press briefing Monday, Pentagon officials said there are currently 1,200 Afghan refugees being housed at U.S. military installations including Fort Bliss. In that briefing. Pentagon Press Secretary John The post Jobs available to help Afghans housed at Ft. Bliss appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

AT&T workers build real basketball court for little El Paso boy spotted with makeshift hoop

EL PASO, Texas -- A group of AT&T workers were so moved by a little El Paso boy's love for basketball that they decided to build him a basketball court after seeing the child create his own makeshift court out of plywood in his family's yard. “He reminded me a lot of when I used The post AT&T workers build real basketball court for little El Paso boy spotted with makeshift hoop appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

How El Paso plans to enforce mask rule that carries up to $500 fine

EL PASO, Texas -- On the first day of the Health Authority's new indoor mask mandate to battle Covid-19, the city of El Paso discovered not everyone was aware of the new regulations. As a result, city officials announced Wednesday that they would be instituting door-to-door visits to enforce the mandate at businesses. RELATED STORIES: The post How El Paso plans to enforce mask rule that carries up to $500 fine appeared first on KVIA.
Texas StatePosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso hospitals see uptick in infusions as Covid-19 cases rise

EL PASO, Texas -- Across the state of Texas, Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are continuing to increase. With hospital bed capacity in the Lone Star state becoming increasingly thin medical experts are turning to another treatment in hopes of giving patients a fighting chance. Monoclonal antibody infusions are on the rise as a way to The post El Paso hospitals see uptick in infusions as Covid-19 cases rise appeared first on KVIA.
Texas StatePosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Watch LIVE: EPISD may join City of El Paso in suing Texas gov over mask mandate ban

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Independent School District's Board of Trustees, at its meeting set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, will consider taking legal action against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over his executive order limiting the ability of local schools to issue face mask mandates to deal with Covid-19. A revised agenda issued Tuesday The post Watch LIVE: EPISD may join City of El Paso in suing Texas gov over mask mandate ban appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Judge blocks Gov. Abbott’s order, so El Paso mask mandate is in effect Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas — A judge blocked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order forbidding mask mandates late Tuesday night, clearing the way for a new mask rule from El Paso's City/County Health Authority to take effect at midnight. County Court at Law Judge Ruben Morales signed a temporary restraining order after ruling that Abbott exceeded The post Judge blocks Gov. Abbott’s order, so El Paso mask mandate is in effect Wednesday appeared first on KVIA.
Canutillo, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Anthony, Canutillo ISDs to join EPISD & SISD in following mask rule, YISD undecided

CANUTILLO, Texas -- Officials with the Anthony and Canutillo independent school districts announced Wednesday that their districts would join others in El Paso County in complying with the City-County Health Authority’s mask mandate for all indoor facilities, including schools. Canutillo ISD administrators said its district would begin following the mask mandate effective Thursday and planned to The post Anthony, Canutillo ISDs to join EPISD & SISD in following mask rule, YISD undecided appeared first on KVIA.
Fort Bliss, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Afghan refugees continue arriving at Fort Bliss; more expected this week

FORT BLISS, Texas -- Afghan refugees continued arriving at Fort Bliss on Sunday, with more expected to arrive in the Borderland region over the next few days. According to Fort Bliss officials, those who are arriving are special visa applicants, their families, and others who were at risk.  The U.S. Northern Command is working to The post Afghan refugees continue arriving at Fort Bliss; more expected this week appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

EPISD board votes for mask rule, will sue Abbott over ban

UPDATE: EPISD's board, with only one nay, voted 6-1 Tuesday night to impose a school mask mandate for all teachers, staff and students across the district, effective Thursday, as well as take legal action against Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott over his ban on local school districts being able to implement such mask-wearing requirements. The vote The post EPISD board votes for mask rule, will sue Abbott over ban appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso clinics offer 3rd vaccine dose for those with weak immunity

EL PASO, Texas -- A third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be available as soon as this weekend in El Paso for those who are immunocompromised. The city of El Paso and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso will be operating independent vaccine clinics. There is a list of CDC recommendations for The post El Paso clinics offer 3rd vaccine dose for those with weak immunity appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

EPISD trustee says home vandalized due to support of masks

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso Independent School District trustee who voted to impose a school mask requirement earlier this week said his home was vandalized on Thursday evening as a result of his support for that mandate. "This evening when my family and I returned to our home, we found that the glass The post EPISD trustee says home vandalized due to support of masks appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

SISD board approves mask rule, suing Abbott over ban

UPDATE: SISD's board voted unanimously Tuesday night to follow the El Paso Health Authority's mask mandate for schools, as well as take legal action against Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott over his ban on local school districts being able to implement such mask-wearing requirements. The vote came after Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza made a presentation The post SISD board approves mask rule, suing Abbott over ban appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso City Council to consider suing Abbott over orders blocking local Covid mandates

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso City Council scheduled an emergency meeting for 4 p.m. Monday to consider taking legal action against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over his executive orders limiting the ability of local governments to issue health mandates to deal with Covid-19. The meeting comes after several school districts and a handful The post El Paso City Council to consider suing Abbott over orders blocking local Covid mandates appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Health Authority imposes mask rule; City Council suing governor

UPDATE: El Paso City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza told City Council he planned to impose a mask mandate, requiring that face coverings be worn at all indoor establishments, including schools, starting Wednesday morning. The mandate would be in effect for 30 days and the re-evaluated based on local Covid-19 conditions. In defense of Ocaranza's The post El Paso Health Authority imposes mask rule; City Council suing governor appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Watch LIVE: El Paso City Council told Health Authority plans to impose mask mandate

UPDATE: El Paso Health Authority City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza tells City Council he plans to impose a mask mandate at all indoor establishments, including schools. ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso City Council scheduled an emergency meeting for 4 p.m. Monday to consider taking legal action against Texas Gov. Greg The post Watch LIVE: El Paso City Council told Health Authority plans to impose mask mandate appeared first on KVIA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy