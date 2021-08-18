WATCH: Mecklenburg Co. commission discusses new mask mandate

A new mask mandate for indoor, public spaces will begin Wednesday at 5 p.m. for the City of Charlotte and parts of Mecklenburg County that are not incorporated inside another town. Mecklenburg

County commissioners are meeting to discuss and vote on a new Public Health Rule that would expand the mask mandate to all the towns within Mecklenburg County: Cornelius, Davidson, Huntersville, Matthews, Mint Hill, and Pineville. If passed, those towns would need to comply within 10 days, if not sooner.

About 23 people showed up in person to listen to the meeting, but many were not wearing masks. There is a rule in place now that anyone who enters the Charlotte Mecklenburg Government Center must wear a mask.

"The bottom line is we need people to get vaccinated and we need people to wear masks," said Gibbie Harris, health director of Mecklenburg County.

During the meeting, Harris urged the mask requirement, saying over the last six weeks, more cases have popped up in Mecklenburg County. Cases in the county went up from 44 per day in June 2021 to 473 per day in August.

Notably, Harris said private schools will need to follow the mandate. This comes after parents opposed to mask mandates looked at private schools as an option for education.

23 people signed up for public comment, most of whom said they were against the mandate. One citizen who chose to speak virtually called the mandate "an abuse of power" and said he would refuse to obey it.

One emergency room doctor who spoke virtually shared his experience treating patients for COVID-19, saying he had to live separately from his own family and newborn son for four months. He said he was in favor of the mandate, and shared his own studies into the virus. He also said masks work, and do not restrict breathing. He continued speaking for a few seconds after his time was up.

The mask mandate has exceptions for the following:

People with medical or behavioral conditions or disabilities (including, but not limited to, any person who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious or incapacitated)

Actively eating or drinking

Seeking to communicate with someone who is hearing-impaired in a way that requires your mouth to be visible

Giving a speech or performance for a broadcast, where the audience maintains at least 20 feet separation. The audience is still required to wear masks if indoors

Has found face coverings impeding visibility to operate equipment or a vehicle

The latest COVID-19 data from Mecklenburg County showed a steep increase in hospitalizations. Health officials are optimistic the new mandate could help turn the tide.

"The reason for mandating is our numbers have risen high enough, fast enough, that we think it's necessary to get the community's attention with a mandate," Harris said.

"We did not consider a vaccine mandate because we are going to try to see whether or not we can manage this pandemic through the measures we have in place, which will be a mask mandate," County Manager Dena Diorio said.

The responsibility to enforce the mandate will fall on local businesses .

"If we don't get ahead of the virus, we're looking at potentially — we don't want this — but additional restrictions," Diorio said.

In the meantime, county officials are urging everyone to comply with the mask mandate and get vaccinated as soon as possible to stop the spread of COVID-19.