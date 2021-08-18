Oregon legislators call on Biden to lift refugee cap amid Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

A coalition of bipartisan legislators and Gov. Kate Brown said they welcome Afghan refugees in Oregon as the Taliban takes control of much of Afghanistan, including the capital of Kabul .

The legislators, led by Sen. Kayse Jama and Rep. Khanh Pham, sent letters to Brown and Oregon's Congressional Delegation on Aug. 17. They called on President Biden to lift the refugee admission cap and take other emergency humanitarian actions.

"We are calling for the safe passage for people from Afghanistan who are facing immediate threats to their lives and the lives of their families," the letter said. "What we are facing now is a humanitarian crisis, we must meet this moment with the urgency it demands."

The legislators said the situation in Afghanistan echoes America's withdrawal from Saigon, Vietnam following the end of the Vietnam War. In 1975, the U.S. lifted refugee caps to allow more than 125,000 families to settle in cities across the county.

In May, President Biden raised the annual refugee cap to 62,500 for the fiscal year. The Trump administration previously accepted 15,000 refugees.

The legislators also noted that Oregon is in a good position to handle an influx of people. They pointed to the legislature's recent passage of Senate Bill 778 , which created the Office of Immigrant and Refugee Advancement to provide long-term support to the state's newest immigrants and refugees.

"It reflects what we hope our Oregon values to be when we look out for our neighbors and stand up for justice," the letter said.

Brown released a statement on Wednesday in response to the letter. She also called on President Biden to lift the refugee admission cap.

"In Oregon, we welcome refugees from around the world, recognizing that resettlement is a lifeline our country provides for survivors of violence and oppression," Brown said. "We all thrive when we accept refugees into our communities. We benefit from the diversity of thought, opinion, and culture that refugee families bring. Oregon has welcomed more than 75,000 refugees since 1975. And these communities are a vital part of the fabric of Oregon’s history, culture, and economy.

According to the federal government, more than 3 million refugees have resettled in the U.S. since 1975.