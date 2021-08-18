Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Tracking ‘The Lost Leonardo,’ from Sketchy Provenance and Record Sale to Mysterious Disappearance

By Anne Thompson
Posted by 
IndieWire
IndieWire
 5 days ago

Even if you think you know about the Salvator Mundi painting that may or may not have been painted by Leonardo da Vinci at the turn of the 15th century, there’s always more to learn about the sketchy corners of the art world that can cook up its record $450.3 million Christie’s Auction House sale to Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammed bin Salman. How a painting of uncertain provenance wound up heading toward a new Louvre Abu Dhabi is told in Danish filmmaker Andreas Koefoed’s elegantly riveting potential Oscar contender “ The Lost Leonardo ” (August 13, Sony Pictures Classics ).

The documentarian got ahead of a pack of filmmakers chasing the story, but was slowed down by pandemic protocols and finally debuted the finished film at Tribeca 2021. A friend from film school tipped Koefoed to the story back in 2018. The director was fascinated by the “idea of finding a rare treasure,” said Koefoed on the phone from Copenhagen, “and not knowing whether it’s authentic or not, and then the whole journey that this painting undertook from being just a wrecked painting in New Orleans bought for $1100 and then becoming the most expensive piece of art ever sold.”

Koefoed started filming in 2018, a few months after the Christie’s sale on November 15, 2017, when it was assumed but not confirmed that MBS had acquired the painting. A year later, the Salvator Mundi was supposed to be displayed at a 2019 exhibition at the Louvre in Paris. “But it never showed up,” said Koefoed, who backtracked to uncover the debates about the painting’s authenticity as well as following new developments. “Every month, there would be some new addition to the story that would spread all over the world in the media. So we had to keep up with that.”

The material was so rich that the filmmaker considered a series, but opted to wrangle the complex narrative into a two-hour movie, instead. That was partly because the Danish team was trying to keep ahead of the competition. Koefeld discovered that the BBC had been pitched the idea by eight other directors. “We were a little bit ahead, because we had already done interviews with the key characters,” he said. “It’s something that you have to deal with when you make a film about something that is creating headlines, [that’s] so obvious to turn into a film.”

And Koefoed shot the documentary mostly in English. “It had that potential to be an international story,” said Koefoed. “It’s about the most famous artist who ever lived. And most of the characters would speak English anyway. It had interest from all over the world. Even the painting is called the Savior of the World.”

The trick was to find a compelling way to streamline the story. Koefoed was used to following his subjects in a cinema verité style, not managing a team of researchers, writers, producers, and editors and interviewing talking heads in lushly lit settings. “I have not been alone at all, in making this film,” he said. “Because it’s such a complex story that includes so many sources, we had to divide our responsibilities and collaborate. Our aim was not to make it glossy. But we wanted to be inspired by da Vinci’s art, and frame these interviews and make the light as if they were paintings. Da Vinci also has this sfumato effect in his paintings: instead of making clear outlines of his characters, he built it up by numerous layers. And in that way he makes transitions. And this story is also a story of so many layers.”

One key character is the restorer of the Salvator Mundi, Dianne Modestini, who helped to legitimize the painting as a Leonardo. She was an ardent believer. “She’s the painting’s mother, the caretaker of the painting,” said Koefoed. “And she discovered that it might be a Da Vinci and she also put so much effort and emotions into it. She had just lost her husband [Mario Modestini] when she started working on it. And he was a famous restorer himself. In a way she processed her grief by restoring a long lost painting. And then, after the painting was exhibited to the world, and it started facing all this criticism she felt an urge to defend herself and the painting… it becomes more than just a journalistic story about a painting being fake or real. It becomes a deeper story about human emotions and the role of art in our lives.”

Finally the organizing principle of the film was to keep the painting front and center. “Our discovery was that we had to have the painting as the main character,” he said, “because if we got too fascinated by one of the other characters, and if we started digging into their backstory and their lives, then we would start losing the structure of the film…it could easily just become a bombardment of fascinating information and characters. The solution was to build it around the painting and its journey. And then at the end, it’s lost and then the story is about ‘Where is it? Why is it lost? Who knows about it?’ And then it becomes this mystery, both about its whereabouts, but also about its authenticity.”

The movie reveals the economic machinations of the art market to be a game of smoke and mirrors, publicity, and mythmaking.

“I was surprised about how much is the art of make-believe,” said Koefoed. “So when Christie’s took in this painting, they decided to completely ignore the doubts around it. So they would write a catalogue saying this painting belonged to the three kings of England and the royal family of friends. But if you ask the people who did the research, they would say, ‘well, there is a likelihood that it belonged to these.’ But that doesn’t really work in a catalog, when you’re selling a thing. They labeled it the male Mona Lisa because then it would immediately reach the top, top level. Then they did this amazing campaign where they filmed people watching the painting and crying and praying, and there were also celebrities there. So, that would show a potential buyer the enormous power of this piece of art. ”

In other words, Christie’s did a fantastic marketing job. While people in the art world understand that for Christie’s, promotion is the name of the game, they are more critical of the National Gallery, “because they authenticated the painting before there was any consensus around the authenticity,” said Koefoed. “They invited these five scholars, they believed in it themselves. And then they decided to be a little bold and label it as a Leonardo. The painting was also on the market at that point. And there is this rule saying you’re not allowed as a public institution to exhibit a painting that is on the market because it might affect the value. But they did that anyway.”

Why was MBS willing to pay so much? “He bought it as a geopolitical tool or token,” said Koefoed. “He probably thinks that he can use it in the same way as France uses the Mona Lisa. He is in the middle of rebranding his country as a more cultural nation, not just financed by oil. He’s doing this whole reform, and having a rare painting like this that can attract people from all over the world has a huge value.”

Koefoed has decided not to weigh in one way or the other on whether the painting is real. “I decided to remain open,” he said. “And not share my thoughts about it. It’s more interesting to let the audience decide what they believe. I’m not an expert at all, I understand both sides, I can see their points. And I can at one time, believe one thing and then the other time, the other thing.”

Comments / 0

IndieWire

IndieWire

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Da Vinci
Person
Leonardo Da Vinci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Louvre Abu Dhabi#House#Saudi Arabian#Danish#Sony Pictures Classics#Tribeca 2021#Mbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Visual ArtPosted by
Variety

‘The Lost Leonardo’ Review: An Enthralling Art-World Mystery That Only Starts By Asking: Is It or Isn’t It?

Early in “The Lost Leonardo,” there is one of those whoa! moments that can make you think that no movie is more gripping than a great documentary mystery about the art world. In 2005, two dealers stumble onto an obscure painting of Jesus Christ, his hand raised in a sacramental gesture, that’s being offered at auction in New Orleans. They think the painting has…something. So they team up to purchase it for $1,175. Much of the canvas has been painted over, and after they bring it to the noted art restorer Dianne Modestini, she goes to work on it, removing...
Visual ArtJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

'Lost Leonardo' unpeels the mysteries of the Salvator Mundi

NEW YORK (AP) — We’re accustomed to movies with plots that pinball between global capitals. “The Lost Leonardo,” a documentary about the rediscovery of a Leonardo da Vinci painting, begins similarly. But its international stops, chronicling the painting’s sales, are baffling leaps. New Orleans, 2005: $1,175. London and Geneva, 2013....
Visual ArtDeadline

‘The Lost Leonardo’ Review: Riveting Documentary Explores Record $450 Million Sale Of Da Vinci Painting Some Claim Was A Fake

Is it a fake or is it real? That is just one of the intriguing questions posed in The Lost Leonardo, a fascinating and riveting new documentary that tells the tale of the painting known as the Salvator Mundi (The Savior of the World), commissioned circa 1500 and reputedly painted by da Vinci. It first surfaced in 1900, bought at a shady New Orleans auction for $1,175 in 2005 and later sold at a Christie’s auction for $450 million, a record sum for any painting.
Visual ArtPosted by
IndieWire

‘The Lost Leonardo’ Review: A Slickly Compelling Doc About the Most Expensive Painting Ever Sold

In 2005, an art scavenger named Alexander Parish bought a High Renaissance painting from a small New Orleans auction house for $1,175. In 2017, Christie’s sold a heavily restored version of that same painting — the provenance of which had since become the art world’s hottest controversy — to the crown prince of Saudi Arabia for a cool $450,300,000 (presumably outbidding Kenneth Branagh’s character from “Tenet”). Mohammad bin Salman’s record-shattering purchase consecrated the idea that “Salvator Mundi” is an original Da Vinci better than any historian ever could, but if the origins of this oil-on-walnut portrait weren’t so intensely disputed, perhaps...
Visual Artfilmmakermagazine.com

“The Truth is Lost As Well”: Andreas Koefoed on his Art Documentary The Lost Leonardo

When I saw The Lost Leonardo at the Tribeca Film Festival, I expected a documentary about art history, restoration techniques and how paintings are authenticated. I was vaguely aware of the film’s subject—the painting “Salvator Mundi,” a portrait of Jesus discovered in a New Orleans estate sale in April 2005 and later deemed a lost work by Leonardo da Vinci. What I was unaware of was the controversy over the painting’s authorship, its journey through the world of high finance and unfettered capitalism and how this made it an object of desire, a status symbol, for political actors like Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. In a film about Leonardo, I hardly expected insights about Jamal Khashoggi’s assassination.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Arthouse Distributors Fret At Slow Return Of “55+ Crowd”; ‘The Lost Leonardo,’ Pablo Larrain’s ‘Ema’ Debut – Specialty Preview

Documentaries about a da Vinci and a dictator, a Pablo Larraín drama with Gael Garcia Bernal, a Donnie Yen martial arts thriller by the late Benny Chan, and CODA — Apple’s record-busting Sundance acquisition — make specialty bows this weekend as the arthouse sector fights through a slow reopening. “The market is still finding a balance right now,” said Kyle Westphal, theatrical sales manager for Music Box Films (and programming associate for Chicago’s Music Box Theatre). The distributor debuts Larraín’s Ema in 11 theaters in nine markets with plans to expand thereafter — to maybe another 20, but it’s hard to...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Audience Finds ‘The Lost Leonardo’ – Specialty Box Office

Sony Pictures Classics’ The Lost Leonardo had a notable debut on three screens on a quiet weekend for specialty openings. The film about da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi painting opened to $13,209 with a per screen average of $4,403 ahead of a national release. The distributor has been a steadying presence a tough arthouse climate. Its Nine Days ranked 17 in North America for week 3 on 391 screens, and 12 Mighty Orphans was 23 in week 10 on 30 screens. Directed by Andreas Koefoed (At Home in the World, Ballroom Dancer), the film is the inside story behind the most expensive painting...
Visual Artimdb.com

‘The Lost Leonardo’: A Compelling Art World Whodunnit [Review]

“Salvator Mundi” is an enigma. It’s a painting by Leonardo Da Vinci that may or may not be painted by Leonardo Da Vinci, sold for record amounts of money. “The Lost Leonardo” is the latest documentary about the painting, and it might as well be a “whodunnit?.” To inject some suspense into this tale, director Andreas Koefoed has taken the story and wrapped it in a mysterious investigation that morphs into a marvelous revelation.
Visual ArtPosted by
Robb Report

Artist Tacita Dean on Her ‘Exhibition in a Box’ and Why Cinema Must Be Saved

Hunkered down in her new Berlin studio during the pandemic, Tacita Dean completed two films, designed ballet sets and costumes, scrapped her initial plans for a museum commission (which Covid restrictions rendered undoable) and instead made 130 photographs of her postcard collection for it and, with a little help from a collaborator, created 100 largely handmade editions, each with 50 different objects—a total of 5,000 items—for a project titled Monet Hates Me. And the rest of us patted ourselves on the back for cleaning out a closet or two. But Dean, who came to the forefront in the ’90s as...
Visual ArtWallpaper*

Turning ideas into art with Es Devlin

It’s an age-old complex for any creative: how to transform a groundbreaking abstract concept into a tangible piece of art. Renowned artist and designer Es Devlin might just have an answer by unlocking the door to her creative process. In a newly-launched lesson for educational streaming platform Masterclass, Devlin offers...
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

The Gallery of Miracles and Madness by Charlie English review – the fate of Hitler’s ‘degenerate’ artists

In 1922 Hans Prinzhorn, a Heidelberg psychiatrist, published a book that set the art world on fire. At first glance Artistry of the Mentally Ill didn’t sound as if it was breaking new ground. Ever since the 19th century, medical men working in asylums – “mad doctors” by another name – had pored over the drawings, paintings and sculptures of their more nimble-fingered patients to see if they could discern some sign or signature of madness. Was it possible to spot schizophrenia just by looking at the way someone drew a horse or coloured in the sky? Could you discern neurosis simply because an artist had failed to give her figures two eyes and a mouth?
Visual Artdelcoculturevultures.com

Da Vinci Art Alliance To Open Mind Carnival Exhibition

Da Vinci Art Alliance is proud to present Mind Carnival, a solo exhibition of works by David Deakin. The exhibition opens at Da Vinci Art Alliance in Galleries 1 & 2 on August 26. The show will be on view at DVAA gallery hours through its installment, Thursday – Sunday 12-5pm. The public is invited to attend at any open time.
Books & Literaturemymodernmet.com

’Frida Kahlo: The Complete Paintings‘ Book Offers Powerful Retrospective on the Legend

Frida Kahlo is arguably the most well-known female artist of all time. Under the famous eyebrows and feminist reputation, she was also a political radical and a genre-straddling artist. Combining surrealism, magical realism, and an Indigenous Mexican artistic style, Kahlo's paintings are some of the most valued in museum collections around the world. A new tome from TASCHEN entitled Frida Kahlo. The Complete Paintings is a must have collection of the artist's works, from her early years in the United States to her later life in the famous Casa Azul.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
WorldDaily Beast

The Baffling Mystery of the Lost Girls of Panama Unravels

AMSTERDAM—On a sunny day, the first of April 2014, two 20-something girls went for a hike in the Panamanian jungle, and were never seen again. Their names were Lisanne Froon and Kris Kremers, and their sad story struck a chord with people around the globe. After their disappearance, the good...

Comments / 0

Community Policy