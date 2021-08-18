City of Irvine Splash-In Movie & Recreation Swim is August 21 at Woollett Aquatics Center

Grab your swimsuit, jump in the pool, and watch a movie on the big screen during the City of Irvine Splash-In Movie & Recreation Swim Saturday, August 21, at William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center. This year’s Splash-In Movie event features the movie Incredibles 2, and also includes an all-ages swim lesson, games, activities, inflatables, and food.

This family-friendly summer outing is hosted in partnership with Orange County Fire Authority, and kicks off with two special water safety events:

5 p.m. Teen Drowning Prevention : Presentation for youth ages 11 and older, with tips on avoiding the dangers of drowning. Teen-focused activities will be available as well, with food, games, and inflatables.

: Presentation for youth ages 11 and older, with tips on avoiding the dangers of drowning. Teen-focused activities will be available as well, with food, games, and inflatables. 6 p.m. Group Swim Lesson: Free swim lessons for the community, led in small groups by Aquatics Center staff. Children under of the age of 3 must have a parent with them in the water during the lesson.

The food, games, and safe family fun continue at dusk with a movie on the big screen. Pre-registration is required for the teen event and group swim lesson. Lifeguards will be on duty, and an adult must accompany children 6 and younger one-on-one if they are in the water during the movie. Registration is free, and available at yourirvine.org.

“During these hotter months when our families and kids are enjoying more time in the pool, reminding ourselves about drowning prevention is critical,” said Irvine Mayor Farrah N. Khan. “We’re happy to provide a family-friendly event where we can have fun, learn to stay safe in the water, and watch a movie outdoors to celebrate summer in Irvine.”

William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center is at 4601 Walnut Ave. in Irvine. For more information, call 949-724-6717.