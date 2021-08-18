Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Alaska Airlines Is Having a Major 30% off Sale — but You'll Have to Book Today

By Alison Fox
Posted by 
Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlaska Airlines is ready to help travelers plan their fall getaways — and is offering a sitewide 30% off sale to help them get off the ground. The sale, which is good on economy flights throughout the carrier's 120 destination network (including Costa Rica, Hawaii, and Mexico), runs through 11:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday night, Alaska Airlines shared with Travel + Leisure. Those looking to treat themselves to an upgrade can snag a first-class ticket for 10% off the fare.

www.travelandleisure.com

Comments / 0

Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT

Your connection to the world of travel, brought to you by our editors. Questions? Stories?

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#The Space Needle#Pike Place Market#The Museum Of Flight#Boeing#New Yorkers#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Hawaii Statejohnnyjet.com

$99 Sale Fares to Hawaii on Southwest Airlines (But Should You Buy Them?)

I love airfare sales but I’m really not sure what Southwest Airlines is thinking promoting their ridiculously low $99 airfares to Hawaii the day after the Governor of the Aloha State said he hopes people won’t come to the islands right now since hospitals are nearing capacity. Here’s more about the Governor’s warnings and my 10 reasons to postpone your trip to Hawaii.
EconomyPosted by
BoardingArea

Miles and Points On Sale — August 23 2021

Sometimes you need an infusion of miles or points to your membership account for whatever reason — perhaps to have enough to redeem for a limited time award as one example — and the best time to purchase miles or points is when they are on sale. Miles and Points...
Personal Financeloyaltylobby.com

American Airlines Mastercard $50 Coupon

American Airlines and Mastercard have launched an offer for $50 off a future flight if you book one between August 23 and September 30, 2021. You first need to register for this offer (there is a limit of 100,000 participants) and then book and pay using an eligible Mastercard to received a $50 coupon that you can use for a flight booked and completed November 11 – March 15, 2022.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Alaska Airlines Will Take A 737 MAX Canceled By Samoa Airways

The 737 MAX 9 ordered by Samoa Airways in January 2019 and canceled less than three months later has found a new home. The aircraft, which has been sitting at Boeing’s Seattle facilities since then, will join the ever-growing Alaska Airlines 737 MAX fleet. Speedy reconsideration. Two years ago, the...
DrinksThrillist

American Airlines Is Extending Its Main Cabin Alcohol Ban

I love air travel because absolutely no one will judge you for partaking in a breakfast beer. It's just a part of the culture, whether your flight was delayed or you need a little liquid courage to make it through takeoff. If you're flying American, though, you'll have to get that drink in before boarding. The airline has extended its main cabin alcohol ban through at least 2022.
Aerospace & DefenseTravelPulse

American Airlines to Reopen Flagship Lounges This Fall

American Airlines announced plans to begin reopening its Flagship Lounges in September and continue the process throughout the fall. American revealed it would begin reopening Flagship Lounges and Flagship First Dining, with the first location welcoming guests again on September 14 at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. Mexico’s...
Lifestyleflyertalk.com

Prohibition Continues on American Airlines Flights Through January 2022

The earliest economy flyers aboard American Airlines can be served alcoholic beverages is January 2022, when the public transportation face covering mandate is set to expire. While the airline has not directly tied the prohibition to unruly flyer incidents, serving adult beverages appears to have a correlation to poorly behaved passengers.
LifestyleThrillist

Southwest Is Having a 3-Day Flight Sale Starting Today

The promotion includes cheap flights to Atlanta, LA, Nashville, and more. Editor’s Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. As of April 2021, official guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention states that fully vaccinated people can travel domestically at low risk, though safety precautions are still required. Should you need to travel, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance as well as local requirements/protocols/restrictions for both your destination and home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
Public Healthjohnnyjet.com

Canceling Because Of COVID? Here’s How to Get Your Money Back

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. The New York Times penned an article today entitled, Once Again, Travelers Ask: ‘Should I Cancel My Trip?’ “As the fourth wave of the coronavirus swells across the United States, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, travelers who had booked late summer travel are now facing a familiar quandary: Should they once again cancel their plans?”
LifestyleThe Points Guy

You can now earn and burn Alaska Airlines miles on regional carrier Ravn Alaska

Alaska Airlines miles are becoming even more useful within the airline’s namesake state. Passengers flying on independent regional carrier Ravn Alaska can now earn Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan miles, the two airlines announced on Thursday. Want more airline-specific news? Sign up for TPG’s free new biweekly Aviation newsletter!. Ravn has...
Lifestyleyourmileagemayvary.net

United, Why Can’t You Serve In-Flight Meals Like This Anymore?

I recently had the distinct pleasure of having to go through a large pile of old paperwork that wasn’t mine. While most of the things I found were junk, I did come across this gem. Reading it, I thought that I wouldn’t be boycotting if United Airlines was still like this.
TrafficPosted by
Travel + Leisure

Amtrak's Flash Sale Has $29 Tickets for Auto Trains Along the East Coast

Amtrak is offering customers a new way to relax in comfort without breaking the bank aboard its Auto Train. The Amtrak Auto Train offers daily, non-stop service between Lorton, Va. (near Washington, D.C.), and Sanford, Fla. (near Orlando), and is an excellent alternative to traveling along I-95. In fact, it's the only such service in the U.S. and eliminates nearly 900 miles of driving between the Northeast and Florida.
Public HealthRefinery29

Will Canadian Airlines Soon Have Vaccine Mandates?

We’ve been living in a pandemic for over a year and a half, and in that time we’ve learned a lot about the novel coronavirus and it’s many variants. And while misinformation and outright lies about COVID-19 are still pervasive, there’s plenty of facts scientists and infectious disease experts know to be true: COVID is five times deadlier than the flu, more contagious than the chickenpox, and is an airborne virus mostly spread between unvaccinated people who do not wear masks.
Travelnwaonline.com

TRAVEL: Duct tape on airlines a tactic for restraining

When flight attendants used duct tape to keep an unruly woman in her seat during an American Airlines flight last month, the solution seemed surprising to many. Then it happened again weeks later, when tape was used to restrain a man who allegedly groped and punched flight attendants on a Frontier Airlines flight. Even more recently, passenger video on a plane showed an American Airlines cabin crew member with duct tape during an incident with a young passenger, though restraint cuffs were ultimately used.
Seattle, WADigital Trends

Smartphone fire on Alaska Airlines passenger jet prompts evacuation

A smartphone caught fire on an Alaska Airline passenger plane at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Monday night, prompting an emergency evacuation of the jet. All 128 passengers and six crew members on Flight 751 were transported by bus to the airport terminal, with two passengers taken to hospital for treatment, a spokesperson for the carrier told the Seattle Times. The aircraft had just landed after flying from New Orleans.
LifestyleApartment Therapy

Here’s Exactly How to Book a Last-Minute Summer Rental (Without Breaking the Bank)

The conclusion of summer means a return to work and school schedules, whether you’re an adult, a kid, or a member of a household with both. Although the season doesn’t officially end until late September, the looming start of school causes folks to hold on to those last days of summer. But before you load up those backpacks, it might be worth dusting off your suitcase and taking advantage of the last chance to head somewhere new.

Comments / 0

Community Policy