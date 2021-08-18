Alaska Airlines Is Having a Major 30% off Sale — but You'll Have to Book Today
Alaska Airlines is ready to help travelers plan their fall getaways — and is offering a sitewide 30% off sale to help them get off the ground. The sale, which is good on economy flights throughout the carrier's 120 destination network (including Costa Rica, Hawaii, and Mexico), runs through 11:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday night, Alaska Airlines shared with Travel + Leisure. Those looking to treat themselves to an upgrade can snag a first-class ticket for 10% off the fare.www.travelandleisure.com
