Bloody Mary Cheese Plate

By Marissa Mullen
Food52
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBloody Marys are an extremely versatile cocktail. There’s the classic Bloody Mary, with tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, with celery and olives to garnish. Or you have the Bloody Mary taken up a notch, with recipes that include everything from spicy pickled peppers and bacon to shrimp cocktail or tiny sliders. Many of these savory and briny Bloody Mary ingredients actually act as wonderful cheese pairings, so I decided to deconstruct the timeless brunch drink to create a Bloody Mary cheese plate. Whether you serve the cheese plate with a round of Bloodys is up to you.

