Bloody Mary Cheese Plate

I'm convinced that the world is made up of two kinds of people; Bloody Mary Enthusiasts and people that can't bring themselves to enjoy Bloodys but they wish they did. A Bloody Mary is so much more than tomato juice, horse radish, and vodka these days. If you can dream it, you can put it in your bloody! I have indulged in Bloody Marys that have had sliders, full pickles, meat and cheese skewers, oysters, shrimp, A BABY (okay, I am joking with the last one, but the rest is true) It is almost like restaurants are in a competition with each other to see who can whip up the most over-the-top bloody. I am here for it and thrilled to be a judge.