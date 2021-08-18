Cancel
NFL

Patriots notebook: Only one tight end available for Thursday’s game against Eagles

By News service report
Sun-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA — Three weeks ago, the Patriots opened training camp with the best tight end duo in the NFL. Now, they can’t get two tight ends on the field. With veteran backups Matt LaCosse and Troy Fumagalli sidelined for Tuesday’s joint practice with the Eagles – and with Fumagalli released later in the day to get the roster down to 85 – the Patriots were down to a single healthy tight end: Devin Asiasi. The 2020 third-round pick has crawled his way back from a COVID-19 diagnosis last month, seeing few targets in team drills, including a few balls he’s let slip through his hands.

