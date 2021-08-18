Good Morning: Harrell’s vision is a rebirth for Douglas
Erick Harrell strikes again. As he told the Douglas City Council earlier this month, we “ … mean that in a good way.”. Mr. Harrell has quickly become a godsend for the community, acquiring local properties as he works to accomplish his vision of revitalizing Douglas. Most recently his company purchased the Rivera Building on 10th Street, taking a property owned by the city since 2008 and returning it to the tax roll.www.myheraldreview.com
