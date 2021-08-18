Where Does The Phoenix Suns Backcourt Rank Among the NBA’s Best?
Phoenix Suns, Chris Paul, Devin Booker (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) The Phoenix Suns smacked around their opponents with ease and whimsicality during nearly every game last season, largely thanks to their near unstoppable backcourt. The Devin Booker and Chris Paul duo primarily fueled Phoenix’s dream run to the NBA Finals, and their front office surely took note, extending a $120 million dollar contract Paul’s way this summer.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0