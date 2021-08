Breakout success Mitchell Tenpenny readies his new EP Midtown Diaries for a September 10th release. The eight songs that make up the project were all co-written by Mitchell who also co-produced the tracks along side Jordan M. Schmidt. Included on the new EP is the track “Truth About You” which is his largest streaming debut, so far, with 2.5 million streams earned in its first 3 days of release.