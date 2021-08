The curtain has come down on the life of a seminal figure in Atlanta theater — an old-school Broadway impresario who ended performance with iconic speeches to his audiences. An impeccably clad Chris Manos would bound onstage before Theater of the Stars performances. He’d talk passionately about whatever musical extravaganza was on tap and add a tale or joke. A perpetual Atlanta Braves fan, he’d also mix in “news from the ball yard” — game highlights and other Braves tidbits.