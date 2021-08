This year's Olympics had to be pushed back from their original air date of the Summer of 2020, though that hasn't stopped a number of participants in the Tokyo Olympics from sharing their love of sports along with their love of anime. While series such as One Piece, Akira, and Demon Slayer are only a handful of the franchises that were referenced by the games and the athletes themselves, it should be no surprise that Akira Toriyama's most popular Shonen franchise has also found its way into the Olympics as a Brazillian Gold Medal winner pulls off Goku's patented move.