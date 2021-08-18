Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

DETROIT PISTONS AND SHOPIFY PARTNER TO LAUNCH SHOP313, DETROIT’S SOURCE FOR ENTREPRENEURSHIP

By Facebook Twitter
NBA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT - August 18, 2021 – Today, the Detroit Pistons and Shopify, a leading commerce platform powering 1.7+ million businesses, announced they will team up to launch SHOP313, an immersive, first-of-its-kind small business platform focused on amplifying and supporting small businesses in Detroit. Developed to promote Detroit’s local entrepreneurs and those interested in entrepreneurship, SHOP313 will provide each participating business and entrepreneur with complimentary access to Shopify, educational programming and resources, grant opportunities, and networking events throughout the 2021 to 2022 NBA season. Select businesses will also be given complimentary access to Pistons advertising inventory, including social media posts, in-game signage, radio advertisements during game broadcasts, presence on Pistons.com and the Pistons App, concourse activation space, and more.

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Stewart
Person
Killian Hayes
Person
Saddiq Bey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit S#The Detroit Pistons#The Pistons App#The Custard Company#Us East#Pistons Shop313#Pistons Com Shop313#Ringcentral#Pistons313shop Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Detroit Pistons will have a big advantage next offseason

After re-signing Hamidou Diallo, the Detroit Pistons are nearly done constructing their roster for the 2021-22 season. They will still have to cut or trade one player to make room for Diallo, but other than that, this is pretty much the team. Detroit has improved in some key areas, but...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Is the play-in tournament a realistic expectation?

This offseason has been the most exciting offseason for Pistons fans in well over a decade. After one season under new GM Troy Weaver, the Detroit Pistons entered the 2021 NBA Offseason with a completely overhauled roster compared to the prior season, a breakout star in Jerami Grant, and a young core of rookies that included two members of the All-NBA Rookie teams.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: 3 rotation mistakes Coach Casey must avoid

The Detroit Pistons have added some firepower to their roster this offseason and given coach Dwane Casey more weapons to work with. I think that Casey has done a fantastic job for the most part, as every single Pistons’ young player improved last season with the exception of Sekou Doumbouya, who probably would have spent the season in the G-League had there been one.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: 1 spot left for training camp, who gets it?

The Detroit Pistons currently have just one spot available on their training camp roster. Who will be the one to receive the invitation? There are some obvious, and not so obvious, candidates. The Detroit Pistons right now have room to add players, and yet have too many. During the season,...
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pistons draftee Balsa Koprivica signs three-year deal in Serbia

Detroit Pistons second-round pick Balsa Koprivica on Monday signed a three-year contract with KK Partizan in Belgrade, Serbia, the team announced. Koprivica, who was born in Belgrade, was the 57th pick last month after playing the past two seasons with Florida State. He averaged 9.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocked shots in 24 games last season with the Seminoles.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota Timberwolves ranked too low in ESPN offseason power rankings

It’s no secret that the Minnesota Timberwolves have had a quiet offseason. On the heels of a bottom-five finish league-wide and precious few offseason transactions of note, it’s easy to overlook the Wolves heading into the 2021-22 season. In fact, it would even be fair to say that the Timberwolves don’t “deserve” much in the way of respect.
Detroit, MIwtvbam.com

Open tryouts scheduled for Pistons minor league team

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Motor City Cruise will hold open tryouts for prospective players September 15. The Cruise is the G-League affiliate of the Detroit Pistons. The event will be limited to 105 players, who are required to register and meet eligibility requirements. Those taking part in the...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Cavaliers: A Kevin Love buyout is only a matter of time

A Kevin Love buyout is likely only a matter of time for the Cleveland Cavaliers. It used to be unheard of that a max player could be bought out with years remaining on their contract. Now, the amnesty clause allowed this to happen in droves, and the stretch provision has also allowed this to happen to an extent. The idea of a multi-year buyout for a max contract has always been rare, however.
NBAPosted by
New York Sports Nation

Brooklyn Nets Are the New Prize of the NBA

The Brooklyn Nets hype train is officially here, and in just one season, the Nets have evolved into the darling (or villain of the NBA), and the schedule proves that. The Nets are a team built around its stars, Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving, and arguably one of the best offensive units ever assembled. On top of that, the big three over the years have gained a massive number of fans and/or haters, making them must-watch television.
NBACollege Media Network

Quentin Grimes, other former UH stars make NBA Summer League Debuts

Former Houston stars Quentin Grimes, DeJon Jarreau and Nate Hinton made their NBA Summer League debuts this August in Las Vegas, Nevada, with hopes of proving they belong on an NBA roster. Initial expectations varied from player to player, here’s how the former Cougars fared in their first go at...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Sixers podcast: Malice at the Palace, Sixers vs. Pistons

On this episode of the Sixer Sense Podcast, to help us emphasize a disparity in fan treatment, we bring in PistonPowered site expert Stuart London. He lends his perspective to Lucas Johnson and Christopher Kline on how the fans of Detroit are treated differently than Sixers fans in the eyes of sports media.
NBANBA

Doing Long Division

The upcoming regular season schedule is back to 82 games, but with the Draft being pushed to late July, the offseason dust still hasn’t settled. It’s likely that some big names will still be changing addresses before next year rolls around. On Friday afternoon, the league released the 2021-22 slate...
NBANBA

Quick Takeaways from the Hornets 2021-22 NBA Schedule

Whenever the NBA drops its annual schedule (generally in mid-August), basketball fans race to their computers and phones to track down a few particular facts about their favorite teams. How many nationally televised games do we have? Who do we play in the opener? When’s the longest homestand and road trip? When can I see fill-in-the-blank superstar come to town?
NBANBA

THE TICKET Thoughts and Observations

The entire NBA 2K League playoff bracket is full and it’s almost time to begin the official run toward crowning the fourth champions. Manager/coach Kyle Rudy continues to prove he is the master of The TICKET powered by AT&T as he guided his squad to their second win in the NBA 2K League’s last-chance-playoff-qualification tournament.
NBANBA

Motor City Cruise Names DJ Bakker As Head Coach

DETROIT – The Motor City Cruise announced today that DJ Bakker has been selected to serve as the franchise’s first head coach. Per team policy, the terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Bakker has spent the last three seasons as an Assistant and Player Development Coach under Dwane Casey and served as the Pistons summer league head coach in 2019.

Comments / 0

Community Policy