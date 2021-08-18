Cancel
Dylan Larkin Needs to Bounce Back for the Red Wings in 2021-22

By Devin Little
Cover picture for the articleIf you ask Dylan Larkin about how his season went, he’ll be the first to admit that it didn’t exactly go according to plan. “It was a little bit of a disappointing year,” Larkin said during his season-end media availability. “I played through a lot of things and a lot of injuries.” As he also noted, losing winger Tyler Bertuzzi – who has been a mainstay alongside Larkin on the Detroit Red Wings’ top line – definitely set him back early on as well.

