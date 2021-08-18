Dylan Larkin Needs to Bounce Back for the Red Wings in 2021-22

If you ask Dylan Larkin about how his season went, he’ll be the first to admit that it didn’t exactly go according to plan. “It was a little bit of a disappointing year,” Larkin said during his season-end media availability. “I played through a lot of things and a lot of injuries.” As he also noted, losing winger Tyler Bertuzzi – who has been a mainstay alongside Larkin on the Detroit Red Wings’ top line – definitely set him back early on as well.