Two charged with influencing child witnesses to recant molestation
Two Carroll County residents have been charged with influencing child witnesses to recant their testimonies in an active molestation case. William Blake Caldwell, 34, and Haley Bowman, 32, were both charged by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office for attempting to influence two young girls, ages 11 and 13, to take back statements they had made to the Sheriff’s Office alleging they had been molested.www.times-georgian.com
