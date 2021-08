Sometimes the best portrait subjects can be found close to home and the best pet photos have been recognised by the International Pet Photographer of the Year awards. 2021’s contest saw more than 2500 entries from photographers in 52 countries. Images were appraised by an expert judging panel including Alice Loder of Alice Loder Photography, Craig Turner-Bullock of Furtography, Caitlin McColl of Ragamuffin Pet Photography and last years winner, Sara Glawe of Arts with Heart Photography.