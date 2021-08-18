The Recruiting Guy: Derrian Ford, future Razorback

Richard Davenport: This is The Recruiting Guy podcast, I'm Richard Davenport, The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and WholeHogSports.com, and today I'm joined by Arkansas basketball commitment Derrian Ford and his father Darnell, two guys have gotten to know over the last couple years during the recruiting process and look forward to having their comments about Derrian's journey to being a Razorback. And first of all, guys, welcome to the show.