It is unthinkable that America, as it is, will ever come to an end. It is also impossible to think that the country and the world will not be the way it is, especially now that we have smartphones and the internet. It is hard to believe that all these will end one day. Ironically, scientists predict that there is an end. Even though religious folks have said this for years, scientists have also backed up this claim. There are many predictions about apocalyptic events that will see the end of the human race and civilization.