Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Kato Public Charter School Not Requiring Masks

By Ashley Hanley
ktoe.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the recent District 77 mask mandate, those at Kato Public Charter School would like to clear up any confusion, Kato Public Charter school is not mandating masks in their school buildings. Even though Kato Public Charter School follows district 77 calendar and busing, they are NOT a part of District 77. Their students and staff will have the choice if they would like to wear a mask. The district guidelines will be followed on district 77 busing but Kato Public Charter School is following CDC guidelines and letting students, parents and staff make the choice.

ktoe.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#Cdc#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Posted by
CBS Denver

Some Denver Parents Worried COVID Precautions Might Not Be Enough, That Remote Learning Could Return

DENVER (CBS4) – Parents preparing for a third school year under the COVID-19 pandemic say their biggest concern as students head back into the classroom is a sudden switch to remote learning. They say the impact of adjusting between in-person and virtual teaching has taken its toll on their children and affecting their long-term education. “It’s been a little nerve-wracking just because we’re still in a pandemic, we don’t know what next year is going to look like,” said Susanna Pasillas, a parent of an elementary school student. “Fingers crossed, hopefully we don’t close again because that’s just a burden for...
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

Like it or not, Sarasota's school mask policy must be carried out

Sooner or later every person who holds a job will be given a task they would rather avoid – but that doesn’t change the expectation that they will carry it out with the same efficiency they would provide on an assignment they’re thrilled to receive. That’s a universal reality. And...
Seattle, WAseattleschools.org

Aki Back To School Family Communication

I am thrilled to welcome you to the 21/22 school year. My name is Caine Lowery and I am the very proud principal of Aki Kurose Middle School. Let me start by saying how proud I am to serve this community and how grateful I feel to have the opportunity to work with each of your families. This year past year has been marked with many challenges from a relentless health pandemic to systemic racial violence against our BIPOC communities, particularly our Black and Brown communities, to trying to navigate an educational system that had nearly all our families trying to manage learning from home. With all of this, we all continue to persevere.
AZFamily

Online schools provide Arizona parents another option amid COVID-19 spike

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Fifth-grade student Gabriel Robbins is taking classes online through the Arizona Virtual Academy. His first grade sister Anina is learning online, as well. Their parents decided virtual learning is a better option right now, with so many students catching COVID-19 in Arizona classrooms. "It seems with...
EducationBlack Hills Pioneer

Back to school

OPINION — Summer is coming to an end and students across South Dakota are heading back to school. I was home to see my three boys off to start the 2021-2022 school year this week. While many schools in our state remained open during this past year, the same cannot...
Lafayette, LAEunice News

UL Lafayette uses federal COVID-19 funds to erase student debt

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has erased $2.7 million in student debt. UL Lafayette utilized allocations from the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, part of the American Rescue Plan that was signed into law in March. It provided $39.6 billion to higher education institutions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 1,175 students at UL Lafayette benefited from the…
Douglas County, COrockydailynews.com

Face Masks Required For Students Ages 2 to 11 In School Districts Within Tri-County Health Boundaries – CBS Denver

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Douglas County Schools will join other school districts already requiring masks for students on Aug. 23. The move Tuesday night followed a vote by the Tri-County Health Department Board of 6-2 (with one abstention) in favor of requiring masks for children between the ages of 2 and 11 as well as all individuals working with or interacting with children aged 2 to 11 years, in all indoor school and child care getting located in Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas Counties.
EducationTrumann Democrat

School districts are right to revolt

Public school administrators around Florida are defying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ threats to cut off funding, mandating masks for kids as they return to school. Conservatives who claim to support local control of education and purport to revere the sanctity of human life should stand with them against a tyrannical state chief executive.
Educationnd.gov

Virtual learning options for ND K-12 students have changed for 2021-2022 school year

As North Dakota K-12 students head back to school, they will find their virtual options for learning at home have changed since last year. Laws adopted in the 2021 legislative session change the type of distance learning that was used in a lot of districts last year and provides for another virtual learning opportunity – virtual academies. This was done to strengthen accountability and quality of virtual instruction and ensures students are actually being educated while at home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy