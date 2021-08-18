Montana Western names JT Robbins as new head rodeo coach
DILLON-- University of Montana Western interim director of athletics Janelle Handlos announced the hiring of JT Robbins as the university’s next head rodeo coach on Monday. “We are excited to welcome JT home to Montana Western Rodeo," said Handlos in a press release. "His exceptional experience competing and coaching events both ends of the arena will serve all of our rodeo student-athletes well,” Handlos said. "JT’s understanding of the support systems for our rodeo program will allow him to get to work quickly preparing for fall competitions and strengthening our many community partnerships."www.montanasports.com
