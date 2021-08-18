Cancel
Lafayette, IN

Lafayette couple charged with the murder of a toddler

By STAFF REPORTS
The Exponent
The Exponent
 6 days ago
A Lafayette couple was charged with the murder of a 3-year-old child, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.

Crystal Cox and Jermaine Garnes, both 31, reportedly found Cox’s son Zeus dead on their couch the morning of July 5. Cox told police that Garnes gave Zeus a bath the previous night and Zeus threw up, so he was given Pedialyte a couple of times throughout the night.

Zeus was found with bruising on his chest, stomach and other areas of his body. Cox denied seeing the bruising on Zeus’ body, but later said the bruising on his stomach occurred July 4 when Zeus fell on concrete, the affidavit states.

Garnes told police he used a belt on Zeus’ bottom on July 4, and that there would be markings from that. Cox, though, claimed that Garnes never disciplined Zeus or used a belt on him. A message from June 29 was later found on Cox’s cell phone, telling Garnes that Zeus needs a swim shirt so that nobody would be able to see his bruises.

Garnes’s son said in a forensic interview that Garnes used to hit Zeus, and that he hit Zeus with his fist the day before he died. Garnes’s son also said he had seen Cox hit Zeus on other occasions — usually with a belt — according to the affidavit.

An autopsy report revealed that Zeus had multiple blunt force traumatic injuries to the abdomen, including lacerations of the kidney, small intestine ruptures, rib fractures and internal bleeding. The fever and vomiting would have been a result of the injuries to the kidney and intestines, the affidavit states.

Garnes and Cox were arrested and booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail on charges of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, aggravated battery and battery resulting in death to a person under 14 years old.

