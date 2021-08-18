Pella Christian cross country optimistic entering 2021

PELLA — Mike Buchheit enters his fourth season leading the Pella Christian cross country team and will have the largest team in the history of cross country at the school.

With a total of 35 kids out for the squad this year and the move down from 2A to 1A, the Eagles are feeling confident entering this season.

“Extremely excited for what this team will be able to accomplish in 2021,” Buchheit said. “Optimistic is an understatement for what this boys and girls team can accomplish by investing in one another and investing in what we are teaching in this sport season.”

The boys have 25 out for the team this year as they look to improve on a eighth place conference finish and a fourth place finish at the state qualifying meet. PC has sent an individual to state in each of the past two seasons.

The boys lose two seniors but return nine runners including seniors Micah DeHaan, Brant VanderHart, Jack Zula and William Spencer along with juniors Kaden Van Wyngarden and sophomores Ryan Natelborg, Tysen DeVries, Ben Gosselink and Shaun Oosterheert.

Van Wyngarden was a state qualifier a year ago, taking 88th in Fort Dodge with a time of 18:45.7. Natelborg wasn’t far behind at the qualifier, finishing just four spots from state while DeVries, DeHaan and VanderHart also all ran in that meet.

Joining those veterans will be a group of newcomers that includes seniors Danny Andringa and Alejandro Murdoch with sophomore Zeb Kanis and eight freshmen.

On the girls side, they are looking to improve on a fifth place finish at the state qualifier while battling against the tough Little Hawkeye Conference teams.

They will have 10 girls out for the team this year including five returners in juniors Jenna Van Maanen, Metje Michmershuizen and Leah Osborn with sophomores Jaclyn Holmes and Karis Fikkert.

Holmes just missed out on a trip to state last year after taking 18th, just three spots off of qualifying, with a time of 21:44.1.

Joining the girls squad this season will be seniors Marina DeCampo and Paige Lauterbach along with juniors Joslyn Terpstra, Katy Roose and sophomore Grace Vermeer.

Buchheit is excited about what his runners can do with good numbers out this year.

“This is a team that is already heavily invested in each other and want to see how well they can all do as a team,” Buchheit said. “With numbers comes the ability to push one another. We have 10 seniors (eight boys, two girls) on the team. That is the most I’ve had on the team since starting to coach at PC. It will be my fourth year coaching several of the seniors. We’ve had three years of success getting kids to drop times and peak at the end of the season. We’re looking for a fourth.”

With 13 new kids out for the team, it will be interesting to see how the newcomers work their way into potential varsity spots as they learn how to approach a 5k race and run new courses.

In 2020, PC was the second smallest 2A cross country school in the state. But with the move down to 1A, they are now the seventh largest school in the class. With that change, the Eagles aren’t shying away from having big expectations this season.

“We expect to have success both in season and in the postseason in a historic manner,” Buchheit said. “Girls team hasn’t been to State XC meet in Fort Dodge since 2008 and the boys team hasn’t been to the State XC meet in Fort Dodge since 2010. I don’t believe both boys and girls teams have ever been there both at the same time.”