Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pella, IA

Pella Christian cross country optimistic entering 2021

By COLIN PETERS Herald sports writer
Posted by 
Oskaloosa Herald
Oskaloosa Herald
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48qD8X_0bVZf8Cq00

PELLA — Mike Buchheit enters his fourth season leading the Pella Christian cross country team and will have the largest team in the history of cross country at the school.

With a total of 35 kids out for the squad this year and the move down from 2A to 1A, the Eagles are feeling confident entering this season.

“Extremely excited for what this team will be able to accomplish in 2021,” Buchheit said. “Optimistic is an understatement for what this boys and girls team can accomplish by investing in one another and investing in what we are teaching in this sport season.”

The boys have 25 out for the team this year as they look to improve on a eighth place conference finish and a fourth place finish at the state qualifying meet. PC has sent an individual to state in each of the past two seasons.

The boys lose two seniors but return nine runners including seniors Micah DeHaan, Brant VanderHart, Jack Zula and William Spencer along with juniors Kaden Van Wyngarden and sophomores Ryan Natelborg, Tysen DeVries, Ben Gosselink and Shaun Oosterheert.

Van Wyngarden was a state qualifier a year ago, taking 88th in Fort Dodge with a time of 18:45.7. Natelborg wasn’t far behind at the qualifier, finishing just four spots from state while DeVries, DeHaan and VanderHart also all ran in that meet.

Joining those veterans will be a group of newcomers that includes seniors Danny Andringa and Alejandro Murdoch with sophomore Zeb Kanis and eight freshmen.

On the girls side, they are looking to improve on a fifth place finish at the state qualifier while battling against the tough Little Hawkeye Conference teams.

They will have 10 girls out for the team this year including five returners in juniors Jenna Van Maanen, Metje Michmershuizen and Leah Osborn with sophomores Jaclyn Holmes and Karis Fikkert.

Holmes just missed out on a trip to state last year after taking 18th, just three spots off of qualifying, with a time of 21:44.1.

Joining the girls squad this season will be seniors Marina DeCampo and Paige Lauterbach along with juniors Joslyn Terpstra, Katy Roose and sophomore Grace Vermeer.

Buchheit is excited about what his runners can do with good numbers out this year.

“This is a team that is already heavily invested in each other and want to see how well they can all do as a team,” Buchheit said. “With numbers comes the ability to push one another. We have 10 seniors (eight boys, two girls) on the team. That is the most I’ve had on the team since starting to coach at PC. It will be my fourth year coaching several of the seniors. We’ve had three years of success getting kids to drop times and peak at the end of the season. We’re looking for a fourth.”

With 13 new kids out for the team, it will be interesting to see how the newcomers work their way into potential varsity spots as they learn how to approach a 5k race and run new courses.

In 2020, PC was the second smallest 2A cross country school in the state. But with the move down to 1A, they are now the seventh largest school in the class. With that change, the Eagles aren’t shying away from having big expectations this season.

“We expect to have success both in season and in the postseason in a historic manner,” Buchheit said. “Girls team hasn’t been to State XC meet in Fort Dodge since 2008 and the boys team hasn’t been to the State XC meet in Fort Dodge since 2010. I don’t believe both boys and girls teams have ever been there both at the same time.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Oskaloosa Herald

Oskaloosa Herald

Oskaloosa, IA
393
Followers
38
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Oskaloosa Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pella, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Fort Dodge, IA
City
Pella, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Cross
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian Cross#Race#Eagles#Devries Dehaan#Little Hawkeye Conference#2a Cross Country School#State Xc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden under growing pressure to extend Afghanistan deadline

The Biden administration is coming under growing pressure to extend the U.S. troop presence in Afghanistan to help evacuate all American citizens and Afghan allies, even though doing so risks increasing tensions with the Taliban. President Biden has already committed to staying beyond Aug. 31 to evacuate remaining Americans but...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Moderates bring House to standstill in Biden budget clash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronting moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, working overnight to ease an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda. Tensions flared and spilled into early Tuesday as a band of moderate lawmakers threatened to...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
PoliticsNBC News

Hochul to be sworn in as N.Y.'s first woman governor after Cuomo exits

Kathy Hochul is set to be sworn in as New York's first female governor shortly after the clock strikes midnight Monday night as the state prepares to move on from the ten-year tenure of the scandal-scarred Andrew Cuomo. After Cuomo's resignation becomes official at 11:59 pm ET, Hochul will be...
TV ShowsPosted by
NBC News

'Jeopardy!' temporary host Mayim Bialik replaces Mike Richards in self-made debacle

The past week has not been a happy one for the producers of “Jeopardy!” — the long-running television quiz show still coping with the loss of its iconic host, Alex Trebek, to cancer last year. Plans for an orderly transition to its new permanent host, Mike Richards, collapsed into chaos when Richards, the show’s executive producer, announced Friday that he was stepping down following revelations that he’d previously made a string of disparaging comments about women, Jews and poor people and that two lawsuits alleged that, while a producer on the game show “The Price Is Right,” he discriminated against two of the show's models. Actress Mayim Bialik will take over as interim host for the first few weeks following his absence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy