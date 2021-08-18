Cancel
Business

The U.S. could be on verge of productivity boom, a game-changer for the economy

By Heather Long
Seattle Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States is currently experiencing a surge in worker productivity that could rival that of the tech boom 20 years ago, according to federal data. As companies and customers embrace new technologies, making it easier for Americans to produce more with fewer workers, a growing number of economists say this is not a blip and could turn into a boom — or, at least, a “mini boom” ― with wide-ranging benefits for years to come.

Pennsylvania State
