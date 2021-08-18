Chancellor Donde Plowman shares details about mask policy and challenges faced during pandemic

While the latest challenge seems like a clip from Ridiculousness, the Crate Challenge is the new wave that is taking over social media and going viral. When I first saw it, I could not believe what I was watching. There are people who are stacking a pyramid of milk crates to the highest and people are attempting to walk from one side of the milk crates to the end. Here is a compilation of some of the wildest ones that I have seen so far. While it appears to be all in fun. We have to deal with reality of this which is what I will touch on after you watch them.