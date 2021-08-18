Chancellor Donde Plowman shares details about mask policy and challenges faced during pandemic
Editor-in-Chief Sarah Rainey speaks to Chancellor Donde Plowman about the mask policy on campus and other challenges she faced throughout the pandemic.
