Network Visualizations with GRANDstack

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearn how to combine Neo4j, Graphql, and React to develop a graph exploration tool. Throughout the years, I have worked on a couple of Neo4j projects. Almost all the projects have in common that there was a need to develop a custom network visualization tool that would allow end-users to explore the graph without having to learn any Cypher query language syntax. This blog post will present a simple network visualization tool I have developed that lets you visualize and explore the Harry Potter universe. The visualization application is built using the GRANDstack. All the code is available on GitHub.

#Data Visualizations#Data Store#Data Access#Data Model#Network Visualizations#Neo4j#React#Apollo#Javascript#Facebook#House#Belongs To#Relationshipdirective
