Treating COVID-19: SIUE Pharmacy Experts Contribute To Research And Development Via NIH Program
EDWARDSVILLE – Scientists and researchers worldwide have been working diligently to develop effective and affordable vaccines to combat COVID-19. The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy’s (SOP) leading experts are not only administering vaccines, but also contributing to research and development that may help treat COVID-19 symptoms orally and prevent hospitalization.www.edglentoday.com
