What If…? Episode 2 Is A Galactic Love Letter To Two Unique Series

What If…? Episode 2 Review — “What If… T’Challa Became a Star-Lord?”. Last week, Marvel Studios’ What If…? started with a thematically appropriate high note. As the series kicked off with its own female lead take on Captain America: The First Avenger, Peggy Carter rocketed the company’s first high-budget animated project with a strong outing. With the second episode, What If…? proves to audiences that it is more than capable of jumping all around the Marvel Cinematic Universe with ease as it makes a ludicrous combination of the Guardians of the Galaxy films and Black Panther. Rather than sticking to the first phase of Marvel films, T’Challa’s thoughtful space adventures make a fantastic effort to combine and reimagine the cast of five separate movies.