Beloved Missoula Art Museum Closing Down For Good In September
Have you ever stopped by The Giggle Box at the Southgate Mall in Missoula? They've only been around for a short while, but they quickly became a hub for interesting art, with its wild, interactive exhibits and its tendency to have fun bringing in local music and comedy shows. But the plan was always for it to be a limited-run thing - they would act as a sort of pop-up museum for a few months, and then maybe take the concept on the road.alternativemissoula.com
