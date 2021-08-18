Cancel
Adell’s Grand Slam in 9th Lifts Angels to 8-2 Win at Tigers

By Associated Press
600 ESPN El Paso
600 ESPN El Paso
 6 days ago
DETROIT (AP) — Jo Adell hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the ninth inning for his first homer this season and Kurt Suzuki followed with a solo blast, lifting the Los Angeles Angels to an 8-2 win over the Detroit Tigers. Miguel Cabrera was 0 for 2 with two walks, leaving him with 499 career home runs. Mike Mayers struck out the side in the eighth inning on 10 pitches for the Angels and gave up only one hit in the ninth for the win. Gregory Soto took the loss after retiring just two batters in the ninth.

MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Jo Adell: Out of Game 2 lineup

Adell is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Blue Jays. Adell went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in the matinee and will be on the bench for Game 2. Adam Eaton will start in right field in his absence.
MLBDetroit News

Slammed: Angels' six-run ninth KO's Tigers and Gregory Soto

Detroit – AJ Hinch looked up in the ninth inning Tuesday night and striding to the plate, again, was Shohei Ohtani. The Angel leadoff hitter was making his sixth plate appearance. "If a leadoff guy is getting a sixth at-bat, a lot has gone wrong," Hinch said. Oh yeah. By...
BaseballHalos Heaven

Adell Provides Grand Magic In 8-2 Victory Over Tigers

All night long, the buzz around Comerica Park was focused on Miguel Cabrera’s potential 500th career home run, but to the dismay of the Tiger faithful, the young Halos pounced on the opportunity to flex their muscles in grand fashion and supply a much-needed 8-2 win. The Angels offense took...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Announce Decision On Broadcaster Jack Morris

Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for his conduct during Tuesday night’s game versus the Angels. In the top of the sixth inning, MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate. The game was tied at two...
Detroit, MIPosted by
The Spun

Legendary Detroit Tigers Star Has Passed Away At 79

Detroit Tigers legend and 11-time MLB All Star Bill Freehan has passed away at the age of 79, the team announced on Thursday morning. Freehan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago and spent the last couple years under hospice care in his northern Michigan home, per the Detroit Free Press.
MLBbardown.com

Miguel Cabrera gets caught red-handed after playing a joke on Shohei Ohtani

If you thought you couldn’t love Miguel Cabrera even more than you possibly do, we’re willing to bet we can change that with this story from Tuesday evening. As the Los Angeles Angels were visiting Comerica Park for the first game of their series, not only were baseball fans able to soak in all the glory that is their star player Miguel Cabrera, but they had the pleasure to watch projected AL MVP Shohei Ohtani.
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch explains benching Miguel Cabrera

On Wednesday night against the Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers‘ future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera blasted the 499th home run of his career. Following the game, Tigers manager AJ Hinch said that Miggy would be in the lineup for Thursday’s series-finale against the Orioles rather than allowing him to sit out and wait to try and hit No. 500 in front of the home crowd at Comerica Park.
MLBHolland Sentinel

Why Miguel Cabrera’s 500 home run means so much for Tigers

Miguel Cabrera crushed an off-speed pitch and flipped his bat, watching the ball take flight. It started bending like a rainbow, slicing into history, as he jogged toward first base on Sunday afternoon at Rogers Centre in Toronto. The ball landed in the Detroit Tigers’ bullpen, some 400 feet away, as Cabrera became just the 28th player in Major League Baseball history to hit 500 home runs in a career.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Miguel Cabrera with a hilarious goodbye to Daniel Norris

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera wanted Daniel Norris to leave something behind on his way to Milwaukee. Send-offs can be sad and awkward, but Detroit Tigers’ first baseman Miguel Cabrera decided to incorporate some humor as the team traded away his teammate of six years, left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris. In...
MLBNBC Sports

Ortiz, MLB stars congratulate Miggy on 500th homer

Miguel Cabrera is the newest member of the 500-homer club. The Detroit Tigers star reached the milestone in the sixth inning of Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. He becomes the 28th player ever to hit 500 home runs in their career. Watch the historic moment below:. The baseball...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Tony La Russa furious over 3-0 hit by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Video)

White Sox manager Tony La Russa was livid with catcher Seby Zavala over a 3-0 pitch Lance Lynn delivered to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Tony La Russa was furious over a 3-0 hit by Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but this time his anger had nothing to do with the unwritten rules of baseball.
MLBStamford Advocate

L.A. Angels 8, Detroit 2

E_Schoop (9). LOB_Los Angeles 13, Detroit 9. 2B_Suzuki (6), Marsh (6), Lagares (18), Greiner (4). HR_Adell (1), Suzuki (4). SB_Ohtani (18). Lamont, CIAC call for high school athletes to vaccinate... WP_Mize, Funkhouser. Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Adam Beck; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Tripp Gibson. T_3:30. A_24,714 (41,083).
MLBfangraphs.com

Miguel Cabrera’s Monster Milestone

On Sunday afternoon against the Blue Jays, Miguel Cabrera became the newest member of an elite baseball club by hitting his 500th regular-season home run, making him just the 28th player to reach that mark in MLB history; he joins Albert Pujols as the only active players on the list. (He’s also the first-ever Tiger and first ever Venezuelan-born player to get there). Cabrera is also chasing entry into the equally exclusive 3,000 hits club, but he would need roughly a hit per game for the rest of the season to do that, making 2022 more likely, so let’s focus on 500 and his road there.
MLBNew Haven Register

Houston 8, L.A. Angels 2

DP_Houston 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Houston 7, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Altuve (15), Alvarez 2 (22). HR_Meyers 2 (2), Ohtani (39). SB_Fletcher (11), Marsh (3), Ohtani (17). SF_Correa (4). IP H R ER BB SO. Houston. Garcia W,9-6 5 6 2 2 3 5. Raley 1 0 0 0 0 2.
MLBarcamax.com

Tim Anderson's walk-off homer in the 9th gives the White Sox a thrilling 9-8 win against the Yankees in the Field of Dreams game

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito stared at the batter’s eye shaped as a barn in the cornfield beyond the center-field wall. Standing in the dugout along the third-base line wearing a vintage Sox uniform that was inspired by what the team wore in the early 20th century, Giolito took in all the festivities associated with playing a game in a cornfield.
MLBIdaho8.com

Tucker’s grand slam, Greinke’s gem lead Astros over Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit his first career grand slam, Zack Greinke pitched two-hit ball over seven scoreless innings and the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-1. Tucker accounted for all of Houston’s runs in the fourth inning when he drove the first pitch of the at-bat from Patrick Sandoval into the stands in right-center field for his 22nd home run of the season. Ten of Tucker’s 35 career homers have come against the Angels. Greinke is the third AL pitcher to reach at least 11 wins and has victories in all three of his starts against the Angels this year.

