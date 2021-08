Today is Friday the 13th and we know it's August but we're giving you the okay to put those Halloween decorations up now. Here's why. Friday the 13th is a day usually associated with plenty of superstitions. Depending on who you talk to, there are various reasons Friday the 13th is considered an unlucky day. You can look back at Norse mythology and the Bible to see why 13 is considered an unlucky number and the History website has all the details on the bad omen origins of Friday the 13th.