65-year-old man arrested after stabbing at Needham business

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Todd Weinstein was on his way to Restaurant Depot in Needham when he heard there was a stabbing inside.

“I’m here every day. I’m in foodservice. I have a canteen truck, and I stop in every day, and I live right around the corner,” Todd Weinstein said.

Sky25 was overhead after Needham Police and Needham Fire responded to what they thought was a medical call. Instead, they found a man who’d been stabbed inside.

Workers tell Boston 25 an employee was the victim. And police said 65-year-old Angel Cartagena Resto of Dorchester is responsible. Co-workers tell Boston 25 he used a box cutter and stabbed the victim, a white male in his 50s, in the neck and head.

Weinstein said he’s glad he was not there when the stabbing took place.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah, it could’ve been me,” Weinstein said.

An employee told us in Spanish he didn’t witness the attack but he knows the two men had an argument that led to the stabbing. Police remained on scene investigating for several hours, closing the store and turning away customers. That left many who showed up frustrated.

“I don’t know when I can do that because it’s closed,” said Janet Mendoza who goes there every Thursday.

When police wrapped up their investigation, Cartagena Resto’s car was towed away. And customers said they’re now considering shopping at another location after what happened here.

“I’m going to the Restaurant Depot down in Avon,” Weinstein said.

The victim was taken to Beth Israel in Boston. The extent of their injuries is not known.

