TDCJ reports local COVID-19 death
HUNTSVILLE — An additional death related to COVID-19 has been reported within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice system. Agency officials said Wednesday that 48-year-old human resources manager Vashunna Jefferson had 28 years of service with TDCJ and was assigned to Human Resources Headquarters in Huntsville. Jefferson tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 3, and was hospitalized the next day. On Aug. 5 she was moved into intensive care and passed away on Aug. 17.www.itemonline.com
