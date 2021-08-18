SJSD teacher becomes state semi-finalist
A Robidoux Middle School math teacher has made the cut of semifinalist candidates for the highest possible Show Me State educator recognition. Colin Pettegrew is one of 17 people who could be named 2021 Missouri Teacher of the Year, as determined by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Pettegrew is the second Robidoux educator to reach this level in the last three years and the third so honored in the St. Joseph News-Press coverage area in the last five years. Darbie Valenti of Minnie Cline Elementary School in Savannah was named 2017 Missouri Teacher of the Year.www.newspressnow.com
