Is A Live-Action Secret Wars Movie Being Developed By Marvel Studios?

By Campbell Clark
lrmonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs a live-action Secret Wars movie being developed by Marvel Studios? Honestly I would have said yes, before this story even materialized. For a start we know that The Russos and their writing partners Markus and McFeeley have already said they’d come back to Marvel Studios for Secret Wars. It would be crazy for Kevin Feige not to have that possibility at the back of his mind. Secret Wars could be a double-event, or a trilogy to rival Infinity War and Endgame. Though how far away this could be in the future is currently up in the air? Maybe this is another 10 years away? Maybe the current Kang multiverse plot will lead to a Secret Wars more like the 2015 run by Jonathan Hickman, as opposed to the original by Jim Shooter in the 80’s?

