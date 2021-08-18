Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Big 12 Teams Must Forfeit Games They’re Unable to Play Due to COVID

By Johnny Thrash
Posted by 
NewsTalk 1290
NewsTalk 1290
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Big 12 won’t be rescheduling games for teams who are unable to play due to COVID-19 cases this season. The conference announced its updated forfeiture policy on Tuesday (August 17), according to Sports Illustrated. The policy states that if a conference game is cancelled because there aren’t enough players to participate, whether it’s due to positive COVID-19 cases or any other reason, the team will automatically forfeit the game.

newstalk1290.com

Comments / 0

NewsTalk 1290

NewsTalk 1290

Wichita Falls, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Bowlsby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Forfeit#Sports Illustrated#American Football#Covid#The Big 12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers coach parts ways with franchise

It appears that Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Lionel Hollins is no longer with the franchise. Hollins, 67, has been an assistant under head coach Frank Vogel’s leadership for the Lakers for two years. While the Lakers won a title in Hollins’ first year on the bench, they were eliminated...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Latest NFL Fan Brawl Video

Another weekend, another ugly fan brawl in the stands of an NFL preseason game. Last weekend, a nasty fight broke out at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers game. The fans involved in that fight, which turned very ugly, have since been banned from the stadium. Saturday night,...
San Diego, CAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dad spoils son’s college commitment announcement

Jalil Tucker was robbed by his father of a moment that he will never get back. Tucker, a four-star defensive back from San Diego, held his college commitment announcement on Friday. He made the announcement live on KUSI’s Pigskin Prep Report. During the announcement, the host spoke with Jalil’s father first. The dad inadvertently revealed that his son was committing to Oregon, killing all the suspense.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Release Notable Quarterback

The Los Angeles Rams cut a notable quarterback on Monday as they get down to 80 players prior to Tuesday’s roster deadline. Los Angeles has waived 25-year-old quarterback Duck Hodges. Hodges, who played collegiately at Samford, went undrafted coming out of college in 2019. He spent the 2019-20 seasons with...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

LaMelo Ball dishes the best assist ever to LiAngelo Ball in Hornets debut

The NBA Summer League is here in full force! As usual, the youngsters are fighting for roster spots, and the veterans and stars on their respective teams have flocked to the arena to watch the games. The Charlotte Hornets have a big name on their Summer League roster and it’s LiAngelo Ball, the brother of star and prized Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit sounds off on 'tired' Jake Fromm vs. Justin Fields debate

On Saturday afternoon, college football fans were treated to an interesting second-half QB matchup in a game between the Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills. That’s because former Georgia QBs Justin Fields (Bears) and Jake Fromm (Bills) led their respective squads for most of the second half of the game. Naturally,...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau’s Announcement

Bryson DeChambeau has reached new heights in his golf career thanks to his incredible drive skills. And he’s taking those skills to a very interesting place next month. Taking to Instagram, DeChambeau announced he will compete in the World Long Drive Championship this September. That event will take place just a day after the Ryder Cup, which he is also expected to compete in.
NBAchatsports.com

Utah Jazz: Draft steal becomes a 2-year guarantee

Utah Jazz rookie guard Jared Butler (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports) Utah Jazz guard Jared Butler appears to have found his way onto the roster. Unfortunately, 2021 Baylor national champ Jared Butler won’t have the chance to compete for the Utah Jazz during the ongoing Las Vegas Summer League action. After the powers that be traded down on July 29 to draft him at No. 40 overall — meaning no guarantee in the contract department at the time for the second-rounder — they decided not to rush his return to the court.
NBANBC Sports

Former Warriors guard Monta Ellis pursuing NBA comeback

Former Warriors guard Monta Ellis is attempting an NBA comeback. Ellis, now 35 years old, has been out of the league for over four years, having most recently appeared in 74 games for the Indiana Pacers during the 2016-17 season. The 12-year NBA veteran recently told Empire Sports Media that he wants another shot.
NFLthespun.com

Kansas City Chiefs Release Quarterback On Monday

NFL teams across the league are cutting down their rosters ahead of Tuesday’s 80-man deadline. The Kansas City Chiefs announced some notable roster cuts on Monday. The Chiefs officially released three players and waived two on Monday. Among the roster cuts: quarterback Anthony Gordon. Gordon, 23, went undrafted out of...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Raiders Have Reportedly Cut Veteran Cornerback

The Las Vegas Raiders are among the NFL teams still looking to trim their roster ahead of Tuesday’s 80-man deadline. In order to get down to that number, the organization has let go of a veteran cornerback. According to Field Yates, the Raiders released 25-year-old Rasul Douglas on Monday. The...
NBAFanSided

Miami Heat: Only diehard Heat fans know these five players

The excitement of the NBA offseason is over, and now is that weird period of time between free agency and the start of the year. The Miami Heat made a ton of moves, but there’s not a lot of stuff going on anymore. They still have to sign a couple...
Los Angeles, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

UCLA has high expectations in Kelly’s 4th season in charge

LOS ANGELES — It’s now or never as Chip Kelly enters his fourth season at UCLA. Kelly has one of the more experienced squads in the Pac-12 Conference with 19 starters returning. That’s quite a change from 2018 and ’19 when the Bruins had one of the youngest squads in the nation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy