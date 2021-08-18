Cancel
Sam Hunt Pleads Guilty, Sentenced on DUI Charges

By Sterling Whitaker
 6 days ago
Sam Hunt has pleaded guilty and received sentencing in his 2019 DUI case. Nashville's Tennessean newspaper reports that Hunt will serve 48 hours in an "alternative sentencing facility" after pleading guilty to two counts of DUI on Wednesday (Aug. 18). Hunt entered the plea at a hearing in July. He...

