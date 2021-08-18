A Top Money Site Calls Boise ‘Adorable’

Some may think it's too early to discuss Halloween. And those people would be wrong. Are we still in August? Yes. But there's about a week left and September will fly by per how time seems to be going these days. Can anyone really believe we are heading into the final quarter of 2021?! And once October hits, forget it. If you haven't prepared a costume by then, you're going to be scrambling to piece something together. Even if you take costumes out of the equation, decorations are a must! You have to jump on that early before all the good stuff is taken. And no one understands that like Spirit Halloween stores.