Dr. Gabe Mirkin’s analysis of John Wayne and red meat
The piece by Dr. Gabe Mirkin where he describes John Wayne’s lifestyle and equates it to the development of cancer is interesting and informative, but I believe inaccurate and misleading in one respect. He lists a series of Wayne’s consumption of what he purports to be known carcinogens (smoking nine packs of cigarettes daily, alcohol in excess, etc.) which I believe to be accurate but he also includes red meat. I am not a doctor, but I have read extensively on whether red meat causes cancer and there, to date, is no definitive data linking red meat to cancer.www.villages-news.com
