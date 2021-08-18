Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

EDITORIAL: Race, the 2020 Census and our new nation

By Staff
triad-city-beat.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took an extra year for the decennial United States Census to come out. And in the time between the numbers were calculated — April 1, 2020 — and now, a global pandemic has spurred a great internal migration in the country, so state-by-state data is flawed. But it’s still our best shot at figuring out who lives in this country, how many of us there are and what our lives might look like, extrapolated form hard geographic, demographic and economic data.

triad-city-beat.com

Comments / 8

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Census Data#Race#United States Census#Economic Data#House#Triad#Americans
Related
Societycitywatchla.com

New Census Data Ranks the Blackest and Whitest Places in America

But where are the white people going? What will the rising majority look like? And who will make all the soap if America is getting less white?. While many outlets focused on the news that, for the first time in a half-century, the country’s white population declined, we decided to take a look at some of the other facts that show the country evolving into the multiracial nation feared by Republicans.
PoliticsPosted by
Indy100

How much money a single person needs to make to meet basic needs in every US state

Living in the United States is undeniably pricey — an expense that has unfortunately, steadily increased with time. The cost of living in the U.S. increased a whopping 5.4 percent from July 2020 to July 2021, officially marking the largest annual increase since 2008. And Americans were already concerned about that very predicament — before the 5 percent hike, and prior to the pandemic. In February 2020, just as some of the first cases of Covid likely arrived stateside, nearly half of Americans cited the rising cost of living as the largest threat to their financial security.
PoliticsSCNow

CLARENCE PAGE: New census shows fewer white Americans, but that’s because of how we’re counting

Are you alarmed or reassured by headlines that show “America’s white population is shrinking”? Where you stand, as the old saying goes, depends on where you sit. I think everyone who believes in our multiracial democracy – not including, say, those die-hard haters who paraded with torches in 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia, chanting, “You will not replace us” – should be reassured.
PoliticsPosted by
Time Out

A new bill wants to shorten the American workweek to 32 hours

Feeling burned out at work? You’re not alone. For those who have been working from home during the pandemic (also referred to as 'living at work'), the workdays have seemed to only get longer in the last 18 months. And employees around the country are feeling it – burnouts and mass resignations are at an all-time high. Throw in additional challenges, like affordable and reliable childcare and what's come to be known as 'Zoom fatigue,' and Americans are pretty much fed up with this new life featuring fewer breaks and more time spent Slacking with your boss at odd hours.
Societycapradio.org

What The New Census Data Shows About Race Depends On How You Look At It

Over the past decade, the United States continued to grow more racially and ethnically diverse, according to the results of last year's national head count that the U.S. Census Bureau released this week. There are many ways to slice the data and change how the demographic snapshot looks. Since the...
PoliticsKHON2

Census map: See if your county grew or shrank from 2010 to 2020

(NEXSTAR) – Data from the 2020 census shows metropolitan areas like Phoenix and Salt Lake City swelling, while portions of the Plains and Northeast have seen residents move elsewhere. Mapping from the latest batch of United States Census Bureau data is giving us the clearest picture yet of where people...
U.S. Politicsarcamax.com

Five takeaways from the US census data drop

The outlines of America's increasingly diverse population and the data that will be the foundation of the fight for political power in the nation's capital were provided by a report the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday. Here are five takeaways on what the changing demographics mean for the nation. The...
U.S. Politicscrossroadstoday.com

5 takeaways: What the new census says about America

The Census Bureau on Thursday issued its long-awaited portrait of how the U.S. has changed over the past decade, releasing a trove of demographic data that will be used to redraw political maps across an increasingly diverse country. A U.S. headcount has been carried out every decade since 1790, and...
ImmigrationMarietta Daily Journal

Editorial: America in full color: The census shows a vibrant country that needs immigration to grow

Tucker Carlson and his less mainstream allies will surely see in new census numbers a reason to turn up the volume on their tired racial and ethnic whine: American whites are on track to lose their majority status due to permissive immigration policies and discrepant birth rates. They say this as though Mexican Americans, Asian Americans and others — what Carlson has toxically referred to as “new people, more obedient voters from the Third World” — cannot honor the principles that make America great, a claim that clashes with any honest reading of history.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fatherly

Census Maps Reveal Just How Much America Is Changing

The Census Bureau released the first district-level results from last year’s decennial, constitutionally mandated survey of the United States. This data is most important as the basis for federal representation and redistricting, and it will have a huge effect on the midterm elections halfway through Joe Biden‘s first term. But beyond all that, it’s s the most thorough accounting we have of the various ways the American population has changed over the past decade.

Comments / 8

Community Policy